$17m funding for heroes in SLSQ, QFES

CHRISTMAS has come early for surf life savers and officers in the fire and emergency service.

The Palaszczuk Government has announced they will provide Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) with a $17 million funding package over three years following the renewal of a Service Agreement between Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and SLSQ.

Member for Bundaberg, Leanne Donaldson, said she welcomed the significant boost for Bundaberg Surf Life Savers.

"We appreciate the ongoing support from the Palaszczuk Government and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services,” Ms Donaldson said.

"This funding package will help keep our community safe when spending time at our local beaches and public waterways.”

The Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said SLSQ is one of the largest volunteer-based community organisations in Australia, with more than 30,000 members in 58 clubs and six branches in Queensland alone.

"SLSQ members are passionate about water safety and proactive in leading the way in advocacy and community leadership programs, striving to make our beaches and public waterways safe,” he said.