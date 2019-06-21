$1.750m house sale in Alex

THE auction of the classic two-bedroom, one-bathroom house at 6 Kate St, Alexandra Headland, on Saturday was another in the recent sales of properties held for many years on the Sunshine Coast.

Shifted from Nambour 65 years ago to this highly-regarded street in the heart of the Alexandra Headland golden triangle of property, the auction created a lot of interest, particularly from local buyers.

Ray White auctioneer Brett Graham prepares to take 6 Kate St, Alexandra Headland, to the market for Lew Pottinger and Judy Wild of Ray White Buderim. Erle Levey

Marketed by Lew Pottinger and Judy Wild of Ray White Buderim, prospective buyers were looking to refurbish, rebuild or redevelop on the 911sq m property.

Kate Street is one of those locations that embody so much of what the Sunshine Coast is about.

A short street just one block up from the beach at Alexandra Headland. So it has attracted some influential property owners during the years.

The owner of 6 Kate St, now a proud recipient of an Order of Australia as well as a letter from Queen Elizabeth II, grew up in the Maroochydore area.

And her love of horticulture, bromeliads in particular, has seen her visited by garden-lovers from around the world as well as television gardening shows.

Her brother Jack Evans started the original porpoise pool at Tweed Heads, on the Queensland border.

"The house is basically the same as 65 years ago,'' Lew Pottinger said. "It's like walking into the beach house our family had.

"All of those memories come flooding back.''

"The property is zoned medium density so it attracted a diverse range of buyers - from developers to being a really good site to build a landmark home on. There are views and size, so it fits both purposes.''

On Saturday afternoon a crowd of about 60 saw auctioneer Brett Graham invite bidding.

A confident start came straight away, front and centre, at $1m. That saw at least four, possibly five, active bidders enter the contest - 1.1, 1.150, 1.2, 1.250 at the back.

"Three's the bid,'' the auctioneer continued, " ... 1.350 with the starter, 1.4. 1.450. 1.550 at the back, 1.6 at the right, 1.7.

"Instructions Lew?'' the auctioneer asked. " ... 1.7 once, twice. We'll wait for instructions.''

The instructions came back loud and clear: "We are on the market.''

That brought a further bid of 1.725 then 1.75 straight back from the starter.

After 18 bids the property changed hands, selling at that price to locals looking to rebuild.

Photos View Photo Gallery

For a comprehensive Sunshine Coast auction round-up see the free property guide in Sunshine Coast Weekend.