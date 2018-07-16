173 budget accommodation providers busted

TRAGEDY: Fifteen lives were lost in the Palace backpackers fire.

TRAGEDY: Fifteen lives were lost in the Palace backpackers fire. NewsMail

EIGHTEEN years after a fire tore through the Palace Backpacker Hostel at Childers, the Queensland Government is continuing to crack down on illegal and unsafe budget accommodation across the state.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) had so far conducted more than 7200 inspections since January 1, 2007 - on almost 3400 buildings suspected of operating as illegal budget accommodation.

"QFES Safety Assessment Officers regularly conduct routine inspections of budget accommodation across Queensland, including boarding houses, backpackers, share houses and pubs,” Mr Crawford said.

"Budget accommodation buildings are popular around universities and throughout regional Queensland, where there is a demand for casual workers like fruit pickers.”

Budget accommodation buildings are where six or more "unrelated” persons have shared access to a bathroom or sanitary facilities.

Mr Crawford said legislation was passed to regulate budget accommodation buildings and fire safety standards after the Palace Backpacker Hostel blaze in Childers, which claimed 15 lives in 2000.

"In the wake of that tragedy, Queensland implemented some of the toughest fire safety standards in Australia,” Mr Crawford said.

QFES has successfully prosecuted 173 budget accommodation providers since January 1, 2007 - with 10 of those prosecutions occurring between January 1, 2017 and May 30, 2018.