1700km journey to fur-ever home for Tank

NEW HOME: Sally and Oliver Smith with their Biggenden Red Collar Rescue dog Tank, who found a home in Melbourne.

JUST like online dating, sometimes a click of a mouse can change your life forever.

And that was certainly the case for the Smith family and their new four-legged addition, Tank.

Tank was rescued by Biggenden's Red Collar Rescue and spent months patiently waiting for his forever home.

In a bid to gain some help, Red Collar Rescue contacted PetRescue to see if the team could help in connecting more of the group's needy pets with loving, new owners.

Always up for a tech challenge, the PetRescue team worked with Red Collar Rescue to trial an innovative new listing technique to enable pets to be better seen in interstate locations.

Fast-forwarding a couple of weeks, and when Sally Smith, who lives just outside Melbourne, undertook a website search to find her new family member, Tank's beautiful face popped up.

With help from PetRescue's sponsors Jetpets, Tank broke out of the kennels and winged his way more than 1700km to Melbourne, where he was collected at the airport by Sally and her husband Chris.

"We could hear his tail wagging before we even saw him,” Mrs Smith said.

"When we released him from the crate, it was love at first sight and my husband just adored him immediately.

"We've had him a month now and he is just the perfect dog, my husband takes him to work every day and he is just so gentle with our five-year-old daughter.

"We even took him to a four-year-old's birthday last week and he was absolutely perfect.”

Another dog who was put forward for the listings trial - Tahnee - has also found her perfect home locally, giving the rescue group a much-needed morale boost.