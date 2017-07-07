17-year-old entrepreneur opens clothing store in the CBD

FECH: It's the word made famous by cult movie Mean Girls and now one young Bundaberg man is taking the meaning to a whole new level - all in the name of fashion.

Jayden Baldwin, 17, has just opened Fech Clothing, pronounced fetch, on Targo St in the CBD and said the name would resonate with Lindsay Lohan followers.

"The name originates from the most quoted movie of all time - Mean Girls - and we have found so many people love the name,” he said.

"To us, Fech means something really cool or trendy, which is exactly what we are all about at this store.”

At just 17 years of age, Jayden has taken on the fashion world, with the opportunity to open his own business coming about after the closing down of another.

"I worked for BMAC in the same area, and I saw when they announced they were closing down how sad everyone was,” he said.

"I still had a flair to do this and I saw an opportunity, with so many other clothing stores closing down, it was actually a great time to open a store like Fech.”

Jayden said his store focused on women's fashion and stocked outfits of all sorts.

"We have a bunch of cute play-suits, sets, dresses and more,” he said.

"Basically any outfit for any occasion.

"In the future, we will be looking into expanding into menswear.”

Jayden said his prices were very reasonable.

"Our clothing is competitive in terms of pricing, and the style of clothes we sell is like nothing else around Bundaberg,” he said.

"We want people to start shopping, especially on Targo St.

"We decided Bundaberg needed some revamp in their style of clothing, so we went straight to the drawing board.”

If you want to check out Fech Clothing, head in store at 29 Targo St from 9am-5pm weekdays.

The store is also open until 6pm on Thursday and until 3pm on Saturdays.