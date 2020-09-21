17 reasons to be thankful: Readers give their thumbs up

LIFE'S too short to look on the dark side. So readers are sharing their thumbs ups.

Keep an eye on the NewsMail's Facebook page to add your positive feedback.

Woolworths Bargara, thumbs up to Dee in the deli, very friendly.

Michelle Maree Mills

Thumbs up to my boss at Cafe 1928.

We have been trying so hard to stick to Covid-19 rules/regulations.

He needs to know he is doing a great job.

Bec Limpus

Thumbs up to the lady at Woolworths Hinkler who served me at the express checkout last week and took the time to put an elastic band around my punnets of strawberries and blueberries before packing them into my bag, so they did not pop open and end up at the bottom of the bag squished.

Small thing but you know what... it really made me smile and think "this lady really cares about what she is doing".

Thank you!

Sharmaine Saywell

Thumbs up to the staff at Aldi near Sugarland.

Had a lovely lady with short blonde hair who worked there who was so friendly and helpful.

Was refreshing to see for a change

Melissa Mastin

Thumbs up to the short stay nurses and the nurses in the oncology department at the base hospital.

Kassy Mogg

Oodies Cafe staff for being allergy aware and super helpful. Great food, drinks and service.

Kelly Giraffe-Lemur

Josh at JB HiFi. So patient and very helpful every time I have gone in there.

I have limited technology knowledge, he always helps without making me feel stupid.

Toni Spence



Jennifer and the team at Pillowtalk.

Michelle Mullins

Zarraffa's Coffee - Bundaberg Team.

Beth Naomi Kiss

Thumbs up to Robert at Wide Bay Tinting, awesome job on my car.

Benita Mangin

Thumbs up to all the the teachers and teacher aids for all the efforts with our children.

Especially Branyan Road State School and Avoca Kids early learning centre.

Jen White

Thumbs up to all the medical staff working around the clock in Australia.

Jason Haynes

Thumbs up to Zarraffas - best coffee in Bundy.

Benita Mangin

Huge thumbs up to all of the staff in the PARAS Unit, at Bundaberg Hospital. Thank you for your dedication.

Norma Jean Atkinson

Thumbs up to Flying High Bird Sanctuary Childers, lovely helpful staff, great to see their new projects in the works.

Great place to visit.

Shirley Crouch

Thumbs up to Rachel from Head FX.You do a great job.

Julie Skewes



Calum at Bunnings' trade area, great customer service helping me with exact replacement of retro cladding for patch up on my house after plumbing issue. Many thanks.

Helen Hennessy Davidson