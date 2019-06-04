17 new Bundaberg businesses you may not have known about

HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM: Quinton Ellis is one half of Ellis Engines and Parts.

HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM: Quinton Ellis is one half of Ellis Engines and Parts. Contributed

WHILE some businesses in the region have closed down, there are many that are flourishing and starting up.

The NewsMail took to our social media to ask people to tell us a little about their businesses they've opened in the past year.

While some make bows and others focus on health and wellness, there's something for everyone with our creative small businesspeople.

Balanced Bodies

Steph Johnson offers a bowen therapy and massage service.

"My business is Balanced Bodies, I specialise in bowen therapy, however I also offer massage, lymphatic drainage, access bars and reiki,” she said.

"I'm passionate about helping people to relieve stress and tension that is held within their body.

"My treatment room is a place of peace and tranquility.”

Ms Johnson offers same-day and later evening appointments and is looking forward to finding new clients.

Contact her on on 0403 356 994 to book.

Mayberry Realty

Elisa Mayberry said "my husband and myself started up our own real estate business in March”.

Be Loved Salon. Contributed

Be Loved Salon

Brianna Grace Love is running Be Loved Salon focusing on beauty.

Formans Photography

Chauntelle Forman has launched Formans Photography with her husband.

The business can be found on Targo St.

Happy Body Coaching

Jacqueline O'Donnell started Happy Body Coaching.

"I'm a movement and mindset coach,” she said.

"I offer group classes and one-on-one training to help people of all ages and abilities to Reconnect with their body, restore movement, and build strength and flexibility.

"I offer specialist services for older people and those who have little experience of exercise.”

Holly Dolly bows. Contributed

Holly Dolly Boutique

Steffie Smith's bouttique business is all about the bows and glamour.

Whether it's mermaid themed bows or sparkly unicorns, there's something for everyone.

Crystal water bottles at Boon's Crystals. Contributed

Boon's Crystals

Michael Boon opened Boon's Crystals at 17a Targo St in December last year with the aim to supply Bundaberg and the surrounding area with an affordable option to purchase crystals and crystal products.

"We offer a large range of different products, from crystals points and palmstones, to handmade crystal jewellery and collection pieces,” he said.

"Crystals and gemstones are an amazing hobby to get into, and I am happy to help anyone who may have any questions.”

Happy Hens Pastured Eggs is a new business in the region. Contributed

Happy Hens Pastured Eggs

Courtney Fleming started Happy Hens Pastured Eggs, with quality pasture fed hens on fresh pasture 24 hours a day.

Zen on Elliott

Kellie Dexter started Zen on Elliott, a heath and wellness centre specialising in naturopathy, nutrition, massage and beauty therapy.

Open House has opened at Stockland Bundaberg. Contributed

Open House

Rose Hawthorn says Open House has opened at Stockland Bundaberg, featuring a unique range of mango wood furniture, wall art and beautiful decor items.

The items available from SG Bowtique. Contributed

SG Bowtique

Joan Maclennan is a stay-at-home mum who has started her own business making bows.

"I am a stay-at-home mum who has just started my own business making custom hair bows for both babies and adults,” she said.

"I love my job and I love my customers”.

One of Rosalee Morris's crochet baskets.. Contributed

Rosemade Fibre Arts

Rosalee Morris has taken crafting to the next level.

"My small business is Rosemade Fibre Arts,” she said.

"I make homewares and accessories from many fibres ... sewing, crochet, knitting, weaving etc.

"I sell my products through my Etsy store, and I also teach crochet classes in my home studio.”

Empire Autos Qld

Toni-Michelle Davies says "my husband and myself started a used vehicle and wholesaling business, Empire Autos Qld.”

"Nine months down, hopefully many more to come!”

Awesome Aerials

Zaidus Knowles is one half of a husband and wife team that has started an antenna business five months ago.

They have more than 15 years experience in the field.

Mylestones Employment

Heidie Grimson is running Mylestones Employment, assisting people within our community with barriers into employment.

Ellis Engines and Parts

Quinton Ellis has opened Ellis Engines and Parts with his wife.

It's an engine rebuild shop.