167 insurance claims since Tuesday's storm

RACQ received more than 150 insurance claims in the first 24 hours since wild storms lashed Bundaberg on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms brought wild winds, heavy rain and 2cm hail stones, with postcode 4670 the hardest hit.

The RACQ's Kirsty Clinton said the majority of claims were for homes affected by high winds and falling debris.

"Damage in the area is still being assessed and we won't know the full extent for several more days but we've already received 167 claims for homes and motor vehicles damaged in the storm,” she said.

"No matter how big or small your game is we urge you to contact us as soon as possible.”

The latest storm was the third major weather event the region had experienced since October 2.

"Bundaberg locals have had a tough year and sadly, we are only at the start of the storm season,” she said.

"Unfortunately these storms are the perfect reminder for people to get their homes prepared.”