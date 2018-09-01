$1.65m dream home hits the market

Dive on in - you can do laps of luxury right at home.

LOOKING for a home with a view?

RE/MAX Precision principal Scott Mackey said he expects the stylish home of Natalie and Darren Hunt to be snapped up at $1.65 million.

With two decades of selling property in Bundaberg and along the coast up his sleeve, Mr Mackey said the Woongarra Scenic Drive home had a "fantastic” utilisation of features - design, style and openness.

"I think we are blessed with our climate in the Bundaberg region and especially along our coastline, we have a fantastic recipe here of weather, great people, fantastic food and to have a world class home like this on offer who would not want to live here?,” Mr Mackey said.

HOT PROPERTY: An infinity of ocean awaits you on Woongarra Scenic Drive .

"We believe that it certainly could be a local buyer ... but expect to attract somebody out of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane or somebody that's been looking along the eastern seaboard for an outstanding lifestyle property.

"The home looks stunning in the photos but actually inspects better than the photos,” he said.

"Most people aren't building a home like this that's (just over) 12 months old and selling as there is a year in planning and design and six months to build a piece of art like this so having the time and vision is hard to come by.

"I have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed sitting in the lounge and also around the fire pit over a few evenings when the Hunts have entertained here and it is like being on holidays as it is a special place here.”

"(People) that have thought, we can only buy this type of home at Brisbane or Sunshine Coast, North Coast, Tweed Heads, whereas here is a property at this level that's available.”

The ground level is an an open plan kitchen/living room with a guest bedroom and bathroom, bar, office and media room, with upstairs dedicated to additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

Mrs Hunt said the push for a new challenge is what prompted them to put the home on the market.

"(We are) very excited about new things that are happening around the market place so we thought it would be a great idea to pop the house on the market and move on to something new and exciting,” Mrs Hunt said.

The home has three bathrooms, four bedrooms, a media room, four-bay garage and a pool.

Mrs Hunt said while they were looking to sell their house, they have no plans to leave Bundaberg.

She said the location of the property in "beautiful Bargara” would be a selling point.

"It will be (sad to say goodbye), but we are very excited about moving on to something else and giving another family or another person the experience we've had over the last year,” she said.

Darren and Natalie Hunt in their home in Bargara.

"It's beautiful one day and perfect the next.”

With much of the home looking out to the ocean, Mrs Hunt said there was something to look at every day, whether it was the waves rolling in or the passing of whales.

She said it was around September that they were able to see the whales on their travels up the coast.

"From about 50m out, they normally come up to, it's almost like you get sick of seeing them because you see so many,” she said.

"The kids love it, so it's great.”

When the NewsMail did a story on the completion of the home last year, Darren Hunt, one of the region's most sought-after builders, said he really liked the commercial look with the concrete.

"I saw a house 10 years ago, before we had kids, when we were overseas we saw a house made of concrete in Switzerland and I thought it was brand new, but it was actually 10 years old,” he told the NewsMail.

In the initial coverage they said their favourite aspect of the home was the wooden blades separating the office and living room, with the use of concrete still a huge and unique feature.

Mr Mackey said he was happy to speak with anyone interested in the property.

If you looking for more information contact Scott Mackey on 0419 728 911.