Police have caught at 17-year-old P-plater speeding twice, at alleged speeds of more than 160km/h on the Pacific Highway.
160+ KPH: P-plater caught twice at high speed on new highway

Adam Hourigan
2nd Feb 2021 2:58 PM | Updated: 3rd Feb 2021 5:10 AM
A teenage boy has not heeded police warnings to slow down after being caught twice in two hours on the Pacific Highway allegedly at high speed.

Shortly before 12.20pm yesterday police detected a red Ford Focus travelling north on the M1 Motorway near the Maclean interchange allegedly travelling up to 140km/hr in a signposted 110km/hr zone.

Officers attached to Far North Coast Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver - who was discovered to be a 17-year-old P1 provisional licence holder.

He was issued with a driver's licence suspension notice and a traffic infringement notice for P1 driver exceed speed more than 30km/hr. He was granted a three-hour exemption to travel back to his home address in Tweed Heads.

About two hours later, the same Ford Focus was spotted on the M1 Motorway at Tanglewood, approximately 15km south of Tweed Heads. The care was allegedly travelling up to 163km/hr in a 110km/hr signposted zone.

The vehicle was stopped by a second Traffic and Highway Patrol officer and issued a further penalty notice for P1 driver exceed speed more than 45km/hr.

In total, the 17-year-old male driver was fined $3,455 and 11 demerit points.

Grafton Daily Examiner

