16-year-old missing from Bundy found safe and well

LAW ENFORCERS: In order to ensure the safety of others police officers make sure all rules and laws are adhered to. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Bundaberg North who was missing since February 15 has been found.

He was found safe and well on Saturday afternoon, police said yesterday.

A police spokesman thanked the public and the media for their assistance in finding the teen.

The boy had gone missing after last being seen in Rockhampton about 7.30am on February 15.

Police alerted the media on February 20, appealing for assistance to find him.

At the time police held concerns for his safety and had reason to believe he was interstate.

He had not contacted family or friends.