Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAW ENFORCERS: In order to ensure the safety of others police officers make sure all rules and laws are adhered to. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star
LAW ENFORCERS: In order to ensure the safety of others police officers make sure all rules and laws are adhered to. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton
News

16-year-old missing from Bundy found safe and well

5th Mar 2018 7:41 PM

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Bundaberg North who was missing since February 15 has been found.

He was found safe and well on Saturday afternoon, police said yesterday.

A police spokesman thanked the public and the media for their assistance in finding the teen.

The boy had gone missing after last being seen in Rockhampton about 7.30am on February 15.

Police alerted the media on February 20, appealing for assistance to find him.

At the time police held concerns for his safety and had reason to believe he was interstate.

He had not contacted family or friends.

Bundaberg News Mail
Facebook sex predator and possum killer stays locked up

Facebook sex predator and possum killer stays locked up

News He groomed a child on Facebook before cops pounced. Now he's getting treatment, but a judge says he must stay locked up

  • 6th Mar 2018 6:13 AM
Persistence pays off for dad-and-son duo

Persistence pays off for dad-and-son duo

Sport "I always wanted to do it, it's extra special.”

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:30 AM
Our nippers haul in the medals

Our nippers haul in the medals

Sport 2018 Queensland Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:22 AM

Local Partners