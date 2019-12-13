16 NATURAL ESCAPES: North Burnett holiday destinations

NORTH BURNETT BEAUTY: We've compiled a list of the best natural escapes the region has to offer. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

IF YOU’RE looking to experience the natural beauty the North Burnett has to offer these Christmas holidays, then look no further.

The region has a multitude of national parks, lookouts, and watering holes to explore for those up for an adventure.

So make sure you pack sunscreen, an abundance of water, and a positive attitude when you visit some of the best natural landmarks in the state.

NATIONAL PARKS

Cania Gorge National Park/

CANIA Gorge National Park is the closest park to the coast where you can see the sandstone landscapes of Central Queensland.

Discover the incredible natural beauty of the area where dramatic ochre-coloured sandstone rock formations overlook lush forest gullies.

Visitors enjoy an amazing variety of scenery, wildlife and history.

Indigenous people lived in Cania Gorge for at least 19,000 years, with freehand art on remote sandstone walls a reminder of their special way of life.

There are eight different walking trails of various lengths and intensities – something for the beginners and children through to experienced hikers.

Visitors at Cania Gorge National Park. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

Mount Walsh National Park

RISING to 703m above sea level, Mt Walsh National Park is a rugged park with spectacular exposed granite outcrops and cliffs.

Experienced hiker, Moira Thompson of Experience Altitude, takes hikers for safe and enjoyable hikes around Mt Walsh.

If you’d like to book a hike, you can call her on 0458 365 051.

Experienced hiker Moira Thompson at Mount Walsh National Park. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

Auburn River National Park

SOUTH west of Mundubbera, this National Park features caves, rock pools, superb scenery, and is great for bush walking, swimming, rock climbing, and picnics.

There are three different walking trails available for visitors.

Those experienced can explore the rock pools and find the carved sandstone ‘dinosaur eggs’.

Auburn River National Park near Mundubbera. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

Coalstoun Lakes National Park

THE extinct volcano, Mt Le Brun, rises 200m above a cultivated valley, and contains two large craters.

Walk to the lookout to experience beautiful views of the crater and valley below.

Coalstoun Lakes National Park. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

Woowoonga National Park

A GREAT challenge for fit and experienced hikers, just 14km north of Biggenden.

Marlene Luce at the top of Woowonga National Park. Picture: File

LOOKOUTS

Wain’s Hill Lookout, via Mundubbera

McConnel Lookout, via Gayndah

Archer’s Lookout, Gayndah

Schuh Lookout, Mt Perry

Normanby Lookout, Mt Perry

WATER DESTINATIONS (fishing, kayaking, water sports)

Mingo Crossing

Paradise Dam

Cania Dam

Wuruma Dam

Claude Wharton Weir (Gayndah)

Jones Weir (Mundubbera)