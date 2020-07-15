16 incidents that kept Qld ambos busy overnight
FROM traffic crashes to snake bites, our ambos have had a long night.
Kearney Springs - vehicle and pedestrian incident
Paramedics including critical care transported one patient to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with suspected facial and pelvic injuries following a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident on Spring and West Streets at 6.02am.
Murrarie - two-vehicle incident
One patient was transported to Mater Adults Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle incident on the Port of Brisbane Motorway off ramp at 5.56am.
Sheldon - motorcycle incident
Paramedics including critical care are on scene treating adult male patient who is in a stable condition with a significant lower limb injury following a motorcycle crash on West Mount Cotton Road at 5.34am. Note: this incident remains ongoing at the time of this report.
Wellington Point - motorcycle incident
Paramedics responded to a motorcycle crash on Old Cleveland Road East at 5.08am. One male patient was transported to Redlands Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.
Bilinga - pedestrian incident
Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit attended a patient that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle on Golden Four Drive at approximately 10:53pm. One female patient in her 40s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with head and back injuries.
Grandchester - single-vehicle crash
Paramedics transported one male patient to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with head, leg and back injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Bakers Road at 10.25pm.
Albion - single-vehicle crash
Paramedics transported one male patient in his 60s to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Sandgate Road at 10.09pm.
Marsden - two-vehicle crash
Paramedics transported one female to Logan Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain following a two-vehicle crash on Browns Plains Road and Chambers Flat Road at 9.44pm.
Proserpine - snake bite
A female in her 30s was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition after being reportedly bitten by a snake at a Private address at 9.32pm.
Newstead- vehicle and scooter crash
One male patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury following a vehicle and electric scooter collision on Kyabra street and Commercial Road at 7.59pm.
Woodridge - alleged wounding
One male was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury following an alleged wounding at a private address at 7.30pm.
Nebo - two-vehicle and bovine crash
Paramedics assessed three patients following a two vehicle crash on Peak Downs Highway at 7.08pm. Two vehicles reportedly hit a cow, one then rolled as a result. A male in his late teens was transported stable to Mackay Base Hospital with spinal precautions and leg pain.
Coomera - single-vehicle into pole
Paramedics transported one patient in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital following a single-vehicle into tree on Dreamworld Parkway and Principal Drive at 6.57pm.
Biloela - single-vehicle rollover
A female patient was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Collard Street at 6.38pm.
Kumbarilla - vehicle into tree
One patient was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition following a vehicle into tree on the Moonie Highway and Kumbarilla Lane at 6.35pm.
Southport - single-vehicle crash
Paramedics transported one patient to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a single-vehicle crash on Gray Street and Railway Street at 6.01pm.