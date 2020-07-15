16 incidents that kept Qld ambos busy overnight

Ambulance crews have been run off their feet.

Ambulance crews have been run off their feet.

FROM traffic crashes to snake bites, our ambos have had a long night.

Kearney Springs - vehicle and pedestrian incident

Paramedics including critical care transported one patient to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with suspected facial and pelvic injuries following a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident on Spring and West Streets at 6.02am.

Murrarie - two-vehicle incident

One patient was transported to Mater Adults Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle incident on the Port of Brisbane Motorway off ramp at 5.56am.

Sheldon - motorcycle incident

Paramedics including critical care are on scene treating adult male patient who is in a stable condition with a significant lower limb injury following a motorcycle crash on West Mount Cotton Road at 5.34am. Note: this incident remains ongoing at the time of this report.

Wellington Point - motorcycle incident

Paramedics responded to a motorcycle crash on Old Cleveland Road East at 5.08am. One male patient was transported to Redlands Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Bilinga - pedestrian incident

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit attended a patient that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle on Golden Four Drive at approximately 10:53pm. One female patient in her 40s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with head and back injuries.

Grandchester - single-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one male patient to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with head, leg and back injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Bakers Road at 10.25pm.

Albion - single-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one male patient in his 60s to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Sandgate Road at 10.09pm.

Marsden - two-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one female to Logan Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain following a two-vehicle crash on Browns Plains Road and Chambers Flat Road at 9.44pm.

Proserpine - snake bite

A female in her 30s was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition after being reportedly bitten by a snake at a Private address at 9.32pm.

Newstead- vehicle and scooter crash

One male patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury following a vehicle and electric scooter collision on Kyabra street and Commercial Road at 7.59pm.

Woodridge - alleged wounding

One male was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury following an alleged wounding at a private address at 7.30pm.

Nebo - two-vehicle and bovine crash

Paramedics assessed three patients following a two vehicle crash on Peak Downs Highway at 7.08pm. Two vehicles reportedly hit a cow, one then rolled as a result. A male in his late teens was transported stable to Mackay Base Hospital with spinal precautions and leg pain.

Coomera - single-vehicle into pole

Paramedics transported one patient in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital following a single-vehicle into tree on Dreamworld Parkway and Principal Drive at 6.57pm.

Biloela - single-vehicle rollover

A female patient was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Collard Street at 6.38pm.

Kumbarilla - vehicle into tree

One patient was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition following a vehicle into tree on the Moonie Highway and Kumbarilla Lane at 6.35pm.

Southport - single-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one patient to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a single-vehicle crash on Gray Street and Railway Street at 6.01pm.

