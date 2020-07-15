Menu
Ambulance crews have been run off their feet.
16 incidents that kept Qld ambos busy overnight

Crystal Jones
by
15th Jul 2020 7:20 AM
FROM traffic crashes to snake bites, our ambos have had a long night.

Kearney Springs - vehicle and pedestrian incident

Paramedics including critical care transported one patient to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with suspected facial and pelvic injuries following a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident on Spring and West Streets at 6.02am.

Murrarie - two-vehicle incident

One patient was transported to Mater Adults Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle incident on the Port of Brisbane Motorway off ramp at 5.56am.

Sheldon - motorcycle incident

Paramedics including critical care are on scene treating adult male patient who is in a stable condition with a significant lower limb injury following a motorcycle crash on West Mount Cotton Road at 5.34am. Note: this incident remains ongoing at the time of this report.

Wellington Point - motorcycle incident

Paramedics responded to a motorcycle crash on Old Cleveland Road East at 5.08am. One male patient was transported to Redlands Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Bilinga - pedestrian incident

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit attended a patient that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle on Golden Four Drive at approximately 10:53pm. One female patient in her 40s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with head and back injuries.

Grandchester - single-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one male patient to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with head, leg and back injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Bakers Road at 10.25pm.

Albion - single-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one male patient in his 60s to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Sandgate Road at 10.09pm.

Marsden - two-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one female to Logan Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain following a two-vehicle crash on Browns Plains Road and Chambers Flat Road at 9.44pm.

Proserpine - snake bite

A female in her 30s was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition after being reportedly bitten by a snake at a Private address at 9.32pm.

Newstead- vehicle and scooter crash

One male patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury following a vehicle and electric scooter collision on Kyabra street and Commercial Road at 7.59pm.

Woodridge - alleged wounding

One male was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury following an alleged wounding at a private address at 7.30pm.

Nebo - two-vehicle and bovine crash

Paramedics assessed three patients following a two vehicle crash on Peak Downs Highway at 7.08pm. Two vehicles reportedly hit a cow, one then rolled as a result. A male in his late teens was transported stable to Mackay Base Hospital with spinal precautions and leg pain.

Coomera - single-vehicle into pole

Paramedics transported one patient in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital following a single-vehicle into tree on Dreamworld Parkway and Principal Drive at 6.57pm.

Biloela - single-vehicle rollover

A female patient was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Collard Street at 6.38pm.

Kumbarilla - vehicle into tree

One patient was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition following a vehicle into tree on the Moonie Highway and Kumbarilla Lane at 6.35pm.

Southport - single-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported one patient to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a single-vehicle crash on Gray  Street and Railway Street at 6.01pm.
 

