16 holiday things to do this school holidays

CUTE AND CUDDLY: Isabel Cawlley loves the animals at Old MacDonald farm in Alexandra Park Bundaberg.

HOLIDAY boredom can be a thing of the past with this list of kid-friendly activities throughout the school holidays.

Kids arts workshop

SCHOOL'S OUT: Here's a list of activities to keep the kids entertained over the Easter Holidays.

What: Delve into the performing arts with the Bundaberg Academy of the Arts, which is holding two three-hour KidsARTS school holiday workshops for children aged six to 12. The workshop will develop their skills in singing, drama, stage work, choreography, ensemble work and the Drums Alive Kids Drumtastic Fitness Arts Program.

When: April 4 and 11 from 10am-1pm

Where: 76 Woondooma St

Contact: Call Kara on 0428 651 447 to register

Cost: $30 per child.

Colour run

What: Childers Colour Chaos will be held as part of the Bundaberg Regional Council's Youth Month program. Clouds of colour will be accompanied by the beat from a local DJ and a movie in the Childers Showground Hall. Registration pack includes a white shirt, sunglasses, one bag of coloured powder and entry to the prize draw.

When: April 5 from 8.30-11am

Where: Childers Showgrounds

Contact: Call 1300 883 699 or 0404 468 226 for more details

Cost: $15.

Beach day

What: Spend the day at the beach with loads of free activities from stand-up paddle boarding, surf lessons, volleyball, cricket, football and morning tea by the PCYC.

When: April 5 from 8.30am-1.30pm

Where: Elliott Heads Beach

Contact: Call PCYC on 41542813

Cost: Free

Travelling farm

What: The loved animals of Old Macdonald's Travelling Farm are back for the school holidays with baby farm animals including lambs, piglets, calves, guinea pigs, rabbits, ducklings and baby chicks. Kids can bottle-feed, hand-feed, brushed or just have a cuddle with the animals.

When: April 3-7 from 9am-3pm daily

Where: Alexandra Park near the Croquet Club

Contact: Call 0403 778 825 for more details

Cost: Free entry $1 to feed the animals

Train rides

What: All aboard! The Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

When: Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am-3.30pm

Where: Bundaberg Botanic Gardens

Contact: Call 4152 6609 for more details

Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free or family $10.

Turfburners

What: Bundy Turfburners are hosting round three in the Queensland Ride-On Mower racing events for 2017 at Bullyard. The canteen will be running with raffles and activities for the whole family. BYO chairs.

When: April 9

Where: 2359 Bucca Rd

Contact: Call 0427 769 039 for more details

Cost: $5. Under 12 free.

Bundy Bowl

What: Head to Bundy Bowl for a day or night of fun-filled activities. From ten pin bowling to giant balloon drops each day at noon with giveaways, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery and Gilactic Laser Tag, there's plenty to keep the kids busy.

When: Everyday from 10am until late.

Where: 17 Lester St, Bundaberg

Contact: Call 4152 4334 for more details.

Cost: Visit http://bundyfun.com/our-

prices/

Tennis clinic

What: Keep active over the holidays when Bundaberg District Junior Tennis Association holds its School Holiday Get Active Tennis Clinic for children. There will be three sessions held each day catering for children from five to 17 years.

When: April 4, 5 and 6

Junior Beginners: 5-12 years, 8.30-10am or 10-11.30am

Beginners/Intermediate Beginner: 5-12 years, 8.30-11.30am

High School/Intermediate/

Advanced: 2-4pm

Where: Rotary Park Tennis Complex

Contact: Kevin on 4152 0753 or 0409 520753 to reserve your child's spot.

Cost: $9 to $18.

Pottery program

What: Learn a variety of building techniques and how to adapt and change them along the way.

When: April 3-13 from 9am-12pm and 1-3.30pm.

Where: Di Stirling Pottery, Bargara

Contact: Call 0400145093 to book

Cost: $20 per session.

Country music

What: The Bundy Easter Roundup is a weekend of country music that includes on-site camping. BYO chair and enjoy two-and-a-half days of non-stop, family entertainment in a large indoor area, with professional sound, meals, refreshments and raffles.

When: April 14, 15 and 16 from 4-10pm.

Where: Bundaberg Recreational Precinct

Contact: Call 4152 4349

Cost: Adult competitors and patrons: Friday $4, Saturday $10, Sunday $8, children under 18 years free. Camping - Power: $21 per night, four adults; No power: $15 per night, four adults.

Basketball

What: Bundaberg Basketball Association is having a three-day event of basketball activities. The event encourages kids, with positive attitudes about exercise, team building, training and skill development with basketball.

When: April 5, 6 and 7 from 9am-12pm

Where: Flint St

Contact: Call vice-president Bundaberg Basketball Anthony Parry on 0420 258 874

Cost: First day is free then $10 per child each day after with family discounts available

Gin Gin Library

What: Puzzles and symmetry

When: April 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 and 12

What: Morning and afternoon Easter stories and craft session

When: April 10 from 10-11am

Where: Gin Gin Library

Contact: Call 4130 4620 to book the Easter stories and craft session

Cost: Free

Machine rally

What: Bundaberg Yesteryear Machinery Society will host the Bundaberg Yesteryear Machinery Rally to showcase how things were done in the past. There will also be fireworks on Saturday night.

When: April 8 and 9. Saturday 8.30am-4pm, Sunday 8.30am-1pm.

Where: Tegege Recreation Reserve

Contact: Rally coordinator Ian Burgess on 4156 1438

Cost: Adults $5 and under 12 free.

Bedtime Bilby

What: Head down to BRAG these school holidays for Bedtime Bilby storytime followed by a craft session making all things Bilby. No need to book just turn up and join in the fun.

When: April 11 from 10.30-11.30am

Where: Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery

Contact: Call 0418 877 361 for more details

Cost: Free

Play AFL

What: Get on the field with an AFL come and try day. With fun games and skills sessions, get a taste of what it's like to play AFL.

When: April 5 from 9am-noon.

Where: Brothers ALF Complex, Faircloth Cr.

Contact: Shaun Stone 0420 980 514

Cost: $5 includes a drink and snack.

Food workshop

What: Family Chiropractic Bundaberg is hosting a Kids in the Kitchen Real Food Workshop during the Easter school holiday break. Kids aged seven-plus can learn the ins and outs of nutritious food and a hands-on cooking experience.

When: April 8 from 11am-12.30pm.

Where: Family Chiropractic Bundaberg, 3 Branyan St

Contact: Call 4181 1464 for more details.

Cost: $15