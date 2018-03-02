$15million upgrade to sugar terminal

REMOVING roof cladding containing asbestos will be part of a $15 million upgrade of the Bundaberg bulk sugar terminals set to begin this month.

Sugar Terminals Ltd, which owns the Bundaberg facility, and its operator Queensland Sugar Ltd have announced that Wiley has been awarded the project to deliver their roof replacement project in Bundaberg.

The project involves the roof replacement and recladding of galbestos on two existing bulk sugar terminals, spanning over 30,000sq m, which will remain in operation during construction.

This project is part of a larger scope of works by STL, to replace roof cladding containing asbestos on twelve sugar storage sheds over a period of 11 years.

Stage one will take about six months to complete before a six-month break to meet the sugar industry's storage requirements and avoid works during the cyclone season.

The final stage will follow with another six months to completion.

The project is to be staged over 18 months and requires a high degree of co-ordination to ensure that operations are not affected by construction.

STL independent non- executive director Leanne Muller toured the Bundaberg facility in December last year and told the NewsMail at the time of its plans to upgrade the roofs.

"The major thing we've got on the agenda for Bundaberg, for our terminal particularly, is replacement of the roof.”

Wiley's business operations director Simon Spittle said he was looking forward to collaborating with STL, QSL Operations and Ranbury to deliver the project.

"Wiley has secured this project based on our superior construction and safety methodology,” he said.

"It is a significant investment by STL into the facility to ensure the future of its operations as well as a huge contribution to the sugar industry in Bundaberg.”

In addition to the roof refurbishment, structural strengthening works are being undertaken to the roof purlins, trusses, end walls and roller doors.

The works involve a combination of high-risk activities such as asbestos removal, and working at heights, on a 34-degree pitch roof.