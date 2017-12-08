$15m plan for Bundaberg bulk terminal

NEW ROLE: Visiting Bundaberg this week, Leanne Muller was appointed as a new independent non-executive director of Sugar Terminals Limited.

NEW ROLE: Visiting Bundaberg this week, Leanne Muller was appointed as a new independent non-executive director of Sugar Terminals Limited. PAUL_BEUTEL

SUGAR Terminals Limited's newest independent non-executive director, and first female director, has revealed the company's $15 million plan to upgrade the Bundaberg bulk terminal.

Visiting the rum city this week, Leanne Muller toured the Bundaberg facility, one of six Queensland bulk sugar terminals owned by STL.

STL also owns terminals at the ports of Cairns, Mourilyan, Lucinda, Townsville and Mackay, with Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) engaged as its key contractor under a long term operating agreement.

Speaking to the NewsMail yesterday, Ms Muller said she was appointed to the new role on Wednesday and immediately made her way to Bundaberg for the STL board meeting on Thursday.

"It was fortunate timing that it coincided with a board meeting...it was great to also get my feet under the desk so to speak,” she said.

Ms Muller said it was important to get out to the terminals, to see the condition of the assets, meet with customers, shareholders and stakeholders and speak with QSL about the key issues impacting the running of the terminals.

"It's strategy of of the STL board to get out and understand what's happening in the industry,” she said.

Ms Muller also praised QSL's operation, particularly the culture at the Bundaberg terminal.

"They've gone five years without a significant injury, which is a pretty amazing thing,” she said.

"There's been a lot of attention and focus put into their employees.”

Ms Muller said it was great to see the port growing here in Bundaberg and STL would invest $15 million into the terminal next year.

"The major thing we've got on the agenda for Bundaberg, for our terminal particularly, is replacement of the roof.

"So there's going to be around $15 million in capital expenditure spent on replacing that roof, and that will happen early in 2018 with the target of completing it before next year's season.”

Joining the STL board of seven, which includes two grower and two miller members, Ms Muller is one of three independent non-executive directors.

As the first female STL ditrector in its 17 year history, Ms Muller said she was used to taking on a top job in a male-dominated industry.

"I've had experience in the electricity industry and also financial services and whilst there tends to be a lot of women in the businesses, there doesn't tend to be many at a senior level, so I'm trying to carve a way through and also promote women along the way where possible,” she said.

STL chairman Mark Gray said Ms Muller was appointed after an extensive recruitment process and they were delighted to have her join STL.

"Leanne has strong skills as a company director with Data#3, QInsure Limited, Peak Services and Guide Dogs Queensland,” he said.