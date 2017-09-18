15m high water slide opening this week

SLIDE ON DOWN: Bucca Retreat is opening its water slide.

FOR years the Bundaberg community has been championing a water park, with no luck.

Now, for one day only, thrill-seekers will be are able to slip and slide a 15m high, 100m long water slide that's no further than 20 minutes from Bundaberg.

Bucca Retreat is under new management and will open the gates to its water slide to the public on Thursday.

Managers Jamin and Ashlee Fleming said they wanted to give the idea of opening the slide to the public a trial run and there was no better time than the spring school holidays to do so.

Tickets have already almost sold out, with limited spots left.

Mr Fleming said the slide had been on the premises for about 10 years and was a crowd-pleaser during camps.

He said it was shut for a while but now was the time to amp it up again after taking over from his parents about a month ago.

"We'll see how it goes after this little run and think about opening more often,” Mr Fleming said.

He said the water slide was the most popular activity for all ages at the retreat, offering thrills a minute with it the sloping circles, twists and turns.

"The pool at the end of the slide is shallow and easy to get out of,” he said.

"There is no age restriction on the slide, although strict supervision is required with children.”

The four-level waterslide will run from 9am to 3pm and ticket holders will have one hour of slide time.

Mr Fleming said there would be about 240 sliders on the day, with 40 tickets allocated per hour.

"It's not just for kids, two people can go at once and children under five must be accompanied by an adult,” he said.

He said along with the water slide, people could purchase one of their famous donuts and a can of softdrink.

Bucca Retreat is situated on 40ha and often holds camps for groups of 35-plus people.

Other activies at the retreat include canoeing, fishing and an obstacle course, but only the slide will be in operation on Thursday.

The retreat is found at 144 Kleidons Rd, Bucca. For more information phone 0429 778 875.