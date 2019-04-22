$15m announced for new aeromedical training centre

THE Coalition has announced $15 million will go towards the construction of a new Royal Flying Doctor Service Aeromedical Training Centre.

The centre, which will train hundreds of emergency health care professionals, pilots and aviation engineers in Bundaberg each year, will be funded as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack yesterday to announce the funding.

The facility will include a CASA-certified flight simulator near Bundaberg Airport.

"(It) will host professional development and competency certification for health staff, pilots and engineers working with the RFDS and others,” Mr Pitt said.

"Around 30 construction jobs will be created and about 10 new ongoing positions with RFDS.

"In addition to this, the people coming here to train will bring a boost to the local economy as they'll need to sleep, eat and shop while they're here.

"As part of the $172.9 million Hinkler Regional Deal this new facility is fully funded in the Budget.”

The new training hub will create both direct and flow-on jobs in the region, with Mr McCormack saying it would open up domestic and international aeromedical training export markets.

"It will be a boon for jobs in Bundaberg and across the Hinkler electorate, and give local people new medical and aviation career opportunities,” Mr McCormack said.

Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland section chairman Mark Gray said the funding would allow RFDS to continue the training and development of the current and future health and aviation workforce.

"It also allows us to expand our service and employment in Bundaberg,” he said.

"We employ around 400 Queenslanders, many in regional centres.

"Our current Bundaberg staff team of 20 will grow.”