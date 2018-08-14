Menu
Federal funding will help fight stroke.
News

$1.5m access to app to help treat stroke patients

14th Aug 2018 5:44 PM

THE Federal Government is providing $1.5 million in funding to ensure doctors have the latest research and information on treating stroke at their fingertips, giving patients the best chance for survival.

Most clinical guidelines are currently in paper form but this funding will allow the Stroke Foundation and Cochrane Australia to provide health professionals with the latest clinical guidelines and real-time research findings via an app.

This will allow doctors to treat patients with the most up-to-date breakthroughs.

Stroke is one of Australia's biggest causes of mortality, killing more women than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer, and is a leading cause of disability.

Every nine minutes an Australian experiences a stroke, with 56,000 strokes occurring in 2017.

