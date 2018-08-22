$15K GRANT: Rate relief delivered for bowls club

MEMBERS of the Moore Park Beach Bowls and Sports Club walked away from yesterday's council meeting with smiles on their faces after a petition to have the club's rates reduced was approved.

It was unanimously supported by all councillors that a rates concession grant of $15,875 be presented to the club.

The bowls club board chairman Peter Todd said council had been forthcoming in their request for assistance.

"Council has done a wonderful job, especially councillor Jason Bartels, he has helped us tremendously, along with all the other councillors,” Mr Todd said.

"We are very happy with the outcome.”

The petition, which attracted 66 signatures, had been completed by visitors of the Moore Park Beach Caravan Park, many of whom reside in the southern states of the country and travel up to avoid the colder months.