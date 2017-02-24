$150 vouchers to help children take up sport

JUNIOR CRICKET: Brandon Alexander and Jason Floros at the Brisbane Heat coaching clinic at the North Bundaberg State Primary School.

A FURTHER $500,000 will be available from today to help Bundaberg children kick-start their involvement in organised sport or recreation activities through the reopening of Round 9 of the popular Get Started Vouchers program.

The vouchers provide up to $150 to help eligible children cover the cost of membership or participation fees at their local sport or recreation club.

Sport Minister Mick de Brenni said the high demand for the $150 Get Started Vouchers this year had led to a further boost in funding for the program.

"We boosted the program last month and watched those vouchers fly out the door with a record 36,000 vouchers already allocated in the current round of funding,” Mr de Brenni said.

"We have increased the budget for this round to help get as many young Queenslanders as possible to take advantage of these vouchers.

Mr de Brenni said the Get Started Vouchers program aims to help Queensland children whose families can least afford the costs associated with joining a sport or recreation club.

"The Palaszczuk Government encourages and supports all Queenslanders, especially those who can least afford it, to incorporate physical activity into their daily routine.

"They are issued on a 'first come, first served' basis, so I urge eligible families not to delay their applications.”

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/recreation /sports/funding/ getinthegame.