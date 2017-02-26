31°
150 residents meet to fight for their dump

Carolyn Booth
| 26th Feb 2017 12:13 PM
FIGHT BACK: Residents met with council representatives over fears the Avondale Waste Facility would close.
FIGHT BACK: Residents met with council representatives over fears the Avondale Waste Facility would close. Contributed

AVONDALE residents have walked away from a meeting with Bundaberg Regional Council representatives with some confidence that the waste facility will remain operational - at least for the foreseeable future.

Meeting organiser and Avondale resident John Wood estimated up to 150 people turned out at the Avondale Tavern on Thursday to voice their support to keep the landfill site open.

Concerns were raised that the tip would close following the release of the council's draft Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy 2016-2025,which stated the facility "currently has only 48 customers per week with 3.7 paying customers per hour”, making the operational cost per customer $66.00 or $164,500 per annum.

"The main concern was the closure of the facility ... that residents would have to then track all the way into town,” Mr Wood said.

He said it was unrealistic and unfair to expect residents to travel into Bundaberg, especially given many lived on dirt roads which weren't serviced by the council's rubbish trucks and regularly needed to dump everyday household waste

As it is residents have already been slugged with increasing tip fees.

"In the last approximately 18 months the dump fees were $5 a trailer or wheelie bin and then it was $7 and then $7.50 and then $8 and then it went to $10 and now I thinks it's at $12.50,” he said.

Mr Wood said residents instead suggested opening hours at Avondale be changed to be more user friendly and cost effective.

"It's only open two days a week, Thursdays from 8am to noon, when nobody that's working can get to,” he said.

"And then again on Sunday when they (staff) are on double time, which is really expensive.

"We suggested they bring it back to Saturday mornings, say 6am to noon.”

Mr Wood said the constructive meeting was attended by councillors Scott Rowleson, Wayne Honor and divisional representative Jason Bartels, as well as a number of staff.

"Jason Bartels basically gave us his word the dump would not be closing in his term,” he said.

"Everyone walked away reasonably happy with what the councillor had to say, you just hope they don't go back on their word.”

Mr Wood said the next step was to present a petition against a closure to the council on March 3, before a decision was made by the council on March 14.

Cr Bartels said he was pleased to attend the meeting and took the opportunity to discuss any concerns directly with constituents.

"At the meeting I restated my position that, as the divisional representative, I would continue to fight tooth and nail to ensure this facility remains open, however the final decision will be made at the discretion of the full council when it is tabled at a council meeting,” he said.

"The community consultation period for the draft strategy remains open until March 3 so I would encourage residents to provide their feedback prior to its conclusion.”

Waste and recycling spokesman Cr Rowleson said the draft report did propose a review of the "operation and continuation of low use waste facilities”, however it was a draft document open to community consultation.

"I would like to reiterate that no decisions about closures or the reduction of hours at certain waste facilities have been made,” he said.

"At this stage, we are simply welcoming the views of community members on the proposed actions set out in the draft strategy.”

Topics:  avondale bundaberg regional council closure dump jason bartels opening hours scott rowleson tip waste management strategy

TRUST is what helped pull Noah and his mum through open-heart surgery.

Murder victim's father disgusted by TV segment

NOT HUMAN: A promotional shot being used by A Current Affair.

Dad furious sadistic murderer has been given a voice

One-stop tourism shop set to open in Bargara

HUB: Michael Owens at Bargara Coastal Accommodation.

Couple opens information centre for visitors

