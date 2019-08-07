150-lot subdivision: Santalucia takes council to court

John Santalucia is appealing some of the conditions council has put in place for a subdivision project he has in Bundaberg.

ONE of Bundaberg's most prominent businessmen has filed an appeal against Bundaberg Regional Council to have "unreasonable” conditions removed from a development approval.

Giovanni "John” Santalucia filed the appeal against council in the Planning and Environment Court to have 10 of the conditions relating to the 152-lot subdivision at 1 Sienna Boulevard removed.

Mr Santalucia is a long-time landholder and has developed many projects such as Sugarland Shopping Town, now known as Stockland.

The development application was lodged in October 2011 with council approving the application on July 5, 2019, subject to the conditions given.

The conditions relate to things such as establishing lawful points of discharge from the affected catchment, maintaining water quality, maintaining bio-retention measures for a minimum of two years and maintaining a fish passage.

One condition says "prior to submission of the first operational work application, the developer must establish a lawful points of discharge for the development from the affected catchment”.

In regards to bio-retention, a further condition said "bio-retention measures (excluding the proposed lake) will remain under a maintenance period a minimum of 24 months after the completion of the relevant stage of the development which directs water to such measures”.

Another condition focuses on a detailed maintenance plan which says the developer must prepare and submit a stand-alone plan for the drainage area including a timing and responsibility schedule to the assessment manager for approval.

The court document said the conditions were being appealed because the applicant believed they were not relevant to the development or the use of premises as a consequence of the development.

It also said the conditions were not reasonably required in relation to the development or the use of the premises as a consequence of the development.

Last month the NewsMail reported work had started on stage three of the Santalucia Corporation's Edenbrook development.

The company said the time was right to help Bundaberg's subdued building sector.

Council and a spokesman for Mr Santalucia declined to comment further on the matter while it was before the courts.