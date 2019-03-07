150 Bundy jobs: Next stop, safer crossings

UPGRADES: Works are under way on the Bourbong St railway intersection.

IT'S full steam ahead for 150 Bundaberg jobs.

The city's rail resignalling project is surging ahead with upgrades now under way at the Bourbong St train crossing.

The site is one of four intersections that will undergo upgrades, with additional crossings at Walker, Perry and Hanbury Sts also earmarked to undergo construction.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Bourbong St upgrade works would improve pedestrian safety, reduce ongoing maintenance and reduce the risk of road traffic delays.

"It's great to see the Bundaberg resignalling project progressing well, with a new pedestrian maze, flashing lights and audible alarms now being installed at the Bourbong St pedestrian crossing,” Mr Bailey said.

"Over the course of the entire project, more than 150 local jobs will be supported, providing a boon for the local economy.

"Additionally, traffic control will be in place to guide pedestrians through a detour around the construction site to ensure their safety and so works can continue unobstructed.”

Drivers can expect to reduce their speed to 40km/h where work is being conducted, which is estimated to take three weeks for each site.

The minister said works at the Perry St crossing had already started and were expected to be commissioned later this year, while upgrades to the Walker St pedestrian crossing were due to begin on March 19.

A traffic detour via Bourbong St during the weekend of April 6-7 will be in place to enable works at the Walker St crossing.

Construction will start in June for Perry St and in August for the Hanbury St pedestrian crossing, with dates to be finalised in the coming months.

Mr Bailey said in addition to the pedestrian crossing upgrades, the wider $21.8million project would replace the region's signalling system with a more modern and reliable system that required less maintenance and could reduce road traffic impacts in the event of a fault. "Currently, Bundaberg's rail signalling system is linked, which means that when there is a power fault or other unprecedented failure, all of the rail crossings in the area are activated as a safety precaution, with the potential to cause widespread traffic impacts,” he said.

"By installing this new signalling technology across the Bundaberg rail network, the railway level crossings at Hanbury St, Perry St, Maynard Rd, Thabeban Rd and Verdant Siding Rd will then operate independently of one another.

"This means that any incident or fault at one level crossing will be isolated, reducing unnecessary wider impacts to motorists and pedestrians at other crossings in the area.”

Once the broader resignalling project is complete in late 2019, all pedestrian and level crossings in the Bundaberg area will operate independently of one another, reducing the risk of unnecessary delays to motorists and pedestrians in the event of a disruption at one crossing on the network.

"I'd like to thank the community for their ongoing patience while we undertake these important works, which will improve the safety and reliability of Bundaberg's rail network,” Mr Bailey said.