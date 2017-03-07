32°
15 years of medical care from above

Mikayla Haupt
| 7th Mar 2017 7:25 AM
RFDS Bundaberg is celebrating 15 years of service.
RFDS Bundaberg is celebrating 15 years of service.

FOR the past 15 years, they have been the doctors who reach new heights, quite literally, everyday.

The Bundaberg Royal Flying Doctors celebrated their 15th anniversary over the weekend, with a birthday fund-raiser.

President and treasure of the Bundaberg Royal Flying Doctors, Carolyn Saffron said everyone enjoyed themselves while raising both money and awareness.

"It was a really good night, we had about 100 people show up," Ms Saffron said.

"We treated it like a 15th birthday party, so we had games like pin the propeller on the plane.

Before the Bundaberg base, planes would have to come from either Brisbane or Rockhampton to help those in need.

 

 

 

An ambulance and Royal Flying Doctor Service plane at the Bundaberg Airport.
An ambulance and Royal Flying Doctor Service plane at the Bundaberg Airport.

Due to the sheer size of Queensland and the isolated towns, the service provided by the Royal Flying Doctors so absolutely "necessary" in this state.

Among the Bundaberg team is an $8m plane, accompanied by five pilots and six highly qualified nurses "who are trained in everything from birth to death" and work around the clock everyday.

The Bundaberg base is a retrieval base incorporating aero-medical retrieval and inter-hospital transfer services for patients as far north as Cairns and as far west as Longreach.

Ms Saffron said almost everybody knowns someone who has been helped by the doctors and are always willing to help lend a hand fund-raising.

"I love it and the people love it," she said.

"But we do need more people to volunteer and put their hand, otherwise one day we won't have the Royal Flying Doctors."

For more information on the Royal Flying Doctors or about volunteering, contact the Bundaberg, Wide Bay and Burnett Auxiliary Base on 0439 132 800 or email them at bundyrfdsaux@gmail.com

HAPPY 15th: Flight nurse Jill and her husband Luke Burgess at the Bundaberg Royal Flying Doctors 15th anniversary.
HAPPY 15th: Flight nurse Jill and her husband Luke Burgess at the Bundaberg Royal Flying Doctors 15th anniversary.

 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  anniversary celebration medical care royal flying doctor service

EXCLUSIVE: Compost deal signed for export to UAE

A HIGH-profile delegation of United Arab Emirates investors and politicians has toured the Bundaberg region looking to invest.

