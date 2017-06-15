$15 to dump rubbish at tip

FEES RISE: Residents will soon be hit with a fee hike when Bundaberg Regional Council implements a rise in dumping costs at the region's waste facilities.

DUMPING your rubbish at the region's waste facilities is about to cost even more.

From July 1, getting rid of a trailer load of waste will cost $15, $3 more than the current fee.

Dumping a car load of rubbish will cost residents $11 and a wheelie bin amount of waste will be $7 to dump.

Bundaberg Regional Council fee waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said the fee hike was due to the expected approval of a dump voucher scheme for ratepayers at today's budget meeting, which will also adopt new fees and charges for local waste facilities.

Cr Rowleson said the two vouchers would provide ratepayers two free visits to a waste disposal facility at a time of their choosing.

"The free voucher message has been a constant in the conversation around waste service delivery for a long time and this is something council has heard loud and clear," he said.

"Residents do need to realise that this initiative comes at a cost to council with a potential loss of $1.3 million in revenue.

"Our waste facilities, through stringent environmental requirements, are expensive to maintain and anyone utilising these facilities will need to pay an appropriate charge."

But it's not all hikes.

Cr Rowleson said domestic green waste disposal had dropped 50c to $7.50 a load while the $5 individual charge for the disposal of e-waste including televisions and monitors had been dropped completely.

He said 70% of council waste charges would remain unchanged or decrease and only 30% would increase.

Cr Rowleson said he would be disappointed if residents turned to illegal dumping in the wake of the increases.

"Apart from the fines that are imposed on those caught engaging in illegal dumping, the perpetrators simply put more financial pressure back on the rest of the community who ultimately fund the clean-up of their mess," he said.





Dump fees:

Sedan or station wagon: Current $10, from July $11

Van, ute or trailer (all other waste): Current $12, from July $15

Sedan, station wagon, van, ute or trailer (green waste only): Current $8, from July $7.50