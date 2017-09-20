15 things to do this school holidays

ICE SKATING: Emily Ballin, Lucy Stokes and Tanisha Sands having fun at Frozen Wonderland.

BUNDY BOWL

The team at Bundy Bowl and Leisure are going Mexican over the school holidays with nachos and tacos in their cafe, or you can do the Mexican Wave on their bowling lane with all your favourite activities on offer.

There will be ten pin bowling, giant balloon drop, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery, dodgem cars, laser tag, the giant slide, arcade games, mini-golf and more.

Bundy Bowl is on 17 Lester St and open from 10am until late.

For more information on holiday deals visit their Facebook page or phone 4152 4334.

CHIPMUNKS

Collect the two-for-one pass on page 21 of today's NewsMail and head along to Chipmunks Playland and Cafe where there is never a dull moment this school holidays.

Chipmunks is located at 59 Johanna Blvd and is open seven days a week from 9am Monday-Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

For more details phone 4151 4363.

FROZEN WONDERLAND

Get the kids out of the heat and onto the ice at the Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating facility in East Bundaberg.

Sessions are held every day during the school holidays at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 7pm.

Cost is $10 to $18 per person, per session.

You can find the facility at 31 Victoria St, East Bundaberg.

GIANT POOL INFLATABLES

Children will love bouncing and sliding on these fun slides every day from 11am to 4.30pm at Anzac Pool on Quay St.

Norville Park Pool will also be offering up some swimming pool inflatable fun in the sun at their facility on Enterprise St.

TRAIN RIDES

Visit the botanic gardens these school holidays for the opportunity to ride a train and see the sights.

The rides will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3.30pm at the venue on Mt Perry Rd.

Adults cost $4 and children cost $1.

STOCKLAND

There will be a varierty of science shows and workshops at Stockland Bundaberg over the holidays.

Join Science Steve for a show outside Woolworths from 11.30am-noon and then get in on the fun with the Glowing Bouncy Balls workshop from 12.30-2.30pm.

Cost is free, for more information phone 0410 550 481.

HINKLER CENTRAL

This week at Hinkler Central there will be a Shopkins Immersive Zone outside Kmart.

The holiday fun runs from 11am-2pm daily.

Cost is free, for more details phone 4130 4756.

GET INKED

Explore the "inky” world of Calling Home artist Adrienne Williams and work with her to create artworks using printmaking, ink washes and 3D construction at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery today.

Get Inked is for children between the age of 8 and14, cost is $15 per person.

Session runs from 10am-noon today and tomorrow.

Bookings are essential. To secure your spot phone Brag on 4130 4750.

ARTS WORKSHOP

Day two of the Bundaberg Academy of the Arts' Shining Stars - Endless Possibilities workshops kicks off today with a Pop Star Kids function.

This workshop runs over today and tomorrow from 9am-noon for children between the ages of 8 and 12.

The kids will learn a range of singing techniques, choreography routines, microphone skills, staging artistry and more.

Day one (today) costs $30 and day two costs $55.

For more information phone 0428 651 447.

NAILS WORKSHOP

Mummy and Me Jamberry Nails Workshops will be held at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St, today.

Sessions run from 9.30-11am and 11.30am-1pm.

All materials and morning tea is provided, cost is $24.

StoREaD

Held at Community Lifestyle Support during the holidays, the StoREaD is a literacy and language development workshop for children under the age of eight.

Starting at 9.30am, the hour session will involve speech, reading (age-appropriate), social interaction, imaginary play, visual aids, technology and Key Word Sign hand gestures with a speech pathologist.

Cost is $22 per child, phone 4155 6121 for bookings.

CHILDERS LIBRARY

Get creative with firework painting at the Childers Library from 10.30am today.

Sessions are free but bookings are required. Phone 4130 4650.