15 reasons to be glad you live in the Bundaberg region
WARNING: Negativity free zone! We took to Facebook to ask our readers what they loved about the region and are glad to share a selection of their thoughts.
Here are just 15 of the responses we received to the question "I am glad I live in Bundaberg because..."
1. It's easy on the eyes
"I'm glad i live in the Bundaberg region because I'm happy here and I feel so lucky to live here. It's beautiful", says Judy Cairns.
2. The pace of life is steady
"I'm glad I live in the Bundaberg region because... the more things change, the more they stay the same," writes
Vince Bauer.
3. It's the birthplace of a very top drop
"It is where Bundaberg Rum is made," says Adam Stirrat.
4. Nothing's too far away
"City, country, beach-all within 10 minutes drive! What's not to love about a town like that!" Melissa Evans makes a good point.
5. Cane fires
"The good old fashioned cane fires; born and bred here and wouldn't change it for the world. Haters can leave any time," says Michelle Dick.
6. We're living the Australian dream
"Bundaberg is living the Australian dream. We can feel the pristine golden sand of the beach under our feet and observe the black cockatoos enjoying the Australian bush whilst we raise our families in a beautiful town and all it's surrounds," Moni Edwards says.
7. An unbeatable outdoor lifestyle
"The lifestyle, fishing, crabbing, prawning, bike riding, camping and all you need," are Allan Mahoney's reasons.
8. Our beautiful rivers
Jonathan Olsen says it's "because of the great two rivers, the Burnett and Elliott. Great place fishing and having fun with the family. We have clean, sandy beaches only a 15-minute drive from town. Bundy is a place that driving is easy. No traffic jams and not many lights. The schools are good and is a great place to bring up your family.
Owning your own piece of Australia dream in Bundaberg is affordable as well.
9. No stressful commutes to work
"It takes me seven minutes to get to work," says Jamie Richter.
10. Family and friends
Kathy Rex loves Bundaberg "because my precious Mum lives here; we could afford a house here; we have some beautiful friends here. Life is what you make it!"
11. The countryside and the people
"Rural countryside, beach, fishing land and boat. Lovely people. Sunrise to sunset is wonderful!" writes Val Hunt.
12. The weather is lovely
"The weather is perfect, most days," says Tina McLellan.
13. It can't be beaten
"It's heaven on earth, why would you want to live anywhere else?" asks Carol Seeney Mastroieni.
14. You can make things happen here
"Everywhere you look there is an opportunity for someone who wants make things happen," Michael Owens said.
15. It's better than the big smoke
"City people tell their kids 'go outside children play on the concrete try not to get robbed or bashed, don't talk to anyone and don't make eye contact'. Country people tell their kids 'Go outside and be a human being, stay away from city people'." said Neill Melia.
Not enough?
Want some more reasons to warm your heart over the fact you're a local? Check out the Facebook post below:
FILL IN THE BLANK: I'm glad I live in the Bundaberg region because ___________.Posted by NewsMail on Tuesday, 28 July 2015