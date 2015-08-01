15 reasons to be glad you live in the Bundaberg region

WINDMILL ON SUNSET: A photo taken by Rachel Baillie as part of the Nocturne Bundaberg Project. Photo: Rachel Baillie

WARNING: Negativity free zone! We took to Facebook to ask our readers what they loved about the region and are glad to share a selection of their thoughts.

Here are just 15 of the responses we received to the question "I am glad I live in Bundaberg because..."

1. It's easy on the eyes

BUNDY SUMMER: Another sunny day shines over the fountain sculpture at the Bourbong and Targo Sts roundabout in the Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Brittany Cook / NewsMail Brittany Cook

"I'm glad i live in the Bundaberg region because I'm happy here and I feel so lucky to live here. It's beautiful", says Judy Cairns.

2. The pace of life is steady

BUNDABERG CBD: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet

"I'm glad I live in the Bundaberg region because... the more things change, the more they stay the same," writes

Vince Bauer.

3. It's the birthplace of a very top drop

Bundy Rum is popular with locals and people all over the world. Zach Hogg BUN150514BOT2

"It is where Bundaberg Rum is made," says Adam Stirrat.

4. Nothing's too far away

WHERE'S WINTER?: Nielson Park Beach, Bargara on the last day of Autumn for 2015. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail Carolyn Booth

"City, country, beach-all within 10 minutes drive! What's not to love about a town like that!" Melissa Evans makes a good point.

5. Cane fires

BURNING OFF: Farmer burning off cane trash in Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet

"The good old fashioned cane fires; born and bred here and wouldn't change it for the world. Haters can leave any time," says Michelle Dick.

6. We're living the Australian dream

This Black Cockatoo and his friends landed in David's backyard at Gin Gin. Photo taken by David Ferguson.

"Bundaberg is living the Australian dream. We can feel the pristine golden sand of the beach under our feet and observe the black cockatoos enjoying the Australian bush whilst we raise our families in a beautiful town and all it's surrounds," Moni Edwards says.

7. An unbeatable outdoor lifestyle

Luke Griffin with his first ever barramundi.

"The lifestyle, fishing, crabbing, prawning, bike riding, camping and all you need," are Allan Mahoney's reasons.

8. Our beautiful rivers

The beautiful Elliott River. contributed

Jonathan Olsen says it's "because of the great two rivers, the Burnett and Elliott. Great place fishing and having fun with the family. We have clean, sandy beaches only a 15-minute drive from town. Bundy is a place that driving is easy. No traffic jams and not many lights. The schools are good and is a great place to bring up your family.

Owning your own piece of Australia dream in Bundaberg is affordable as well.

9. No stressful commutes to work

The Bundaberg CBD. Max Fleet

"It takes me seven minutes to get to work," says Jamie Richter.

10. Family and friends

Kathy Rex loves Bundaberg "because my precious Mum lives here; we could afford a house here; we have some beautiful friends here. Life is what you make it!"

11. The countryside and the people

STUNNING SUNSET: Photo taken on the outskirts of Bundaberg, after a storm. Photo Matt Tuffield Contributed

"Rural countryside, beach, fishing land and boat. Lovely people. Sunrise to sunset is wonderful!" writes Val Hunt.

12. The weather is lovely

Bargara beach. Max Fleet

"The weather is perfect, most days," says Tina McLellan.

13. It can't be beaten

BUSS PARK: Buss Park in Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet

"It's heaven on earth, why would you want to live anywhere else?" asks Carol Seeney Mastroieni.

14. You can make things happen here

RAWLICIOUS: Rawlicious Delicious owner Heidi Turunen. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet

"Everywhere you look there is an opportunity for someone who wants make things happen," Michael Owens said.

15. It's better than the big smoke

AUTUMN WEATHER: A lizard relaxes in the sun at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott

"City people tell their kids 'go outside children play on the concrete try not to get robbed or bashed, don't talk to anyone and don't make eye contact'. Country people tell their kids 'Go outside and be a human being, stay away from city people'." said Neill Melia.

Not enough?

