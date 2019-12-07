Whether it be getting behind the wheel and drink or drug driving, drug dealing, acts of dishonesty or street brawling, The Western Star has devised a list of 15 of Roma’s parents behaving badly in 2019.

IT'S been a big year in the court sittings of Roma with a number of parents, grandparents or mum and dads to be facing up to their crimes.

'Insidious problem': New offence for mum caught dealing meth

A MOTHER who was caught driving with meth in her system just months after she was handed a suspended sentence for dealing drugs has been warned by a Judge to get clean for her child's sake.

Melissa Janet Kermond, 32 faced Roma District Court on Tuesday, for driving with traces of MDMA and methamphetamine in her system.

Man without valid licence since 2000 blows 4x limit

THE last time this Roma father had a licence Britney Spears' Oops!… I did it again was topping the charts, Nikki Webster was performing at the Sydney Olympics, Jen and Brad were still together and people were still playing snake on their Nokia 3310s.

Matthew Colin Higgins fronted Roma Magistrates Court on November 26, facing one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of driving without a license as a repeat offender.

Roma nurse caught 4x the limit behind the wheel

A REGISTERED nurse has shown remorse for her actions after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218 and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

Mwaba Precious Chilolo fronted Roma Magistrates Court on May 28 and pleaded guilty to driving more than four times the limit.

Allison Frederiksen's drink driving saga continues

ALLISON Taj Frederiksen is no stranger to putting her own life and the life of the public at risk when she gets behind the wheel.

The 47-year-old mother of two fronted Roma Magistrates Court on April 17 and pleaded guilty to driving more than five times the limit.

Grandma faces court after abusing police officers

A GRANDMOTHER had to be handcuffed by police after she became abusive to officers while a search warrant was being conducted in her residence.

Sonia Lee Barbour, 47, fronted Roma Magistrates Court on September 26, facing four charges including obstructing a police officer and possessing property suspected of having been used in commission of a drug offence.

Roma grandma jailed after property drug raid

A GRANDMOTHER who was caught with more than 50g of marijuana on her property has blamed it on her family taking advantage of her.

Dianne Dulcie Lorraine Pascoe, 64, appeared in Roma Magistrates Court on September 3, facing charges of possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

P-plater, still drunk from night out, crashes car

AFTER crashing his car near Wallumbilla, Thomas Patch walked towards town before he was picked up by a passing truck driver and dropped home.

The 19-year-old father to one, who was on a provisional license, crashed his car at about 6am on August 11, 3km west of town, Roma Magistrates Court heard on November 26.

Drug dealer and dad-to-be jailed after police raid

A DRUG dealer missed the birth of his child after fronting court one too many times.

Cody Lawrence Pearn faced Roma Magistrates Court on July 16 and pleaded guilty to seven drug charges including supplying dangerous drugs and two charges of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

'Stay out of it': Streetfighter dad of five was warned

A FATHER of five who blamed his marriage breakdown on reoffending has been castigated by the magistrate for "poking his tongue out," at the court system.

Hamish John Volker, 35 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on September 26 facing six charges, including committing public nuisance, obstructing a police officer and driving under the influence.

Judge calls out pregnant woman for smoking outside court

A MAGISTRATE caught a pregnant young woman breaching her bail condition when he happened to walk past her outside the courthouse, where she was sharing a cigarette with her mother.

Ieisha Alexis Garner, 20 appeared in Roma Magistrates Court on July 3 and admitted to breaching a bail condition between April 23 - May 21 that prohibited her to be in direct or indirect contact with her mother and two other individuals.



Father of 6 given suspended sentence for pub brawling

A FATHER of six who moved to Roma two years ago for a "fresh start" is now on the knife-edge of being jailed for brawling at a pub.

Matthew Higgins, 36, who is the sole carer for his six children, was on a "rare night out" when he became involved in an argument at the Commonwealth Hotel on February 2, Roma Magistrates Court was told on June 26.

Real-life grinch steals mother's Christmas present money

CHRISTMAS was ruined for a young family after hundreds of dollars that was put aside for presents was stolen from the mother's wallet as she slept.

Real-life Christmas grinch Kieran Jade Brock, 24 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on August 6 for stealing $300 from a friend's home he was staying at after being released from prison.

The defendant's lawyer said Brock had received a call after being released from prison from his former partner saying that "if he was any type of father he would find some money to be able to provide his daughter with basic necessities such as nappies".

Mum, daughters tag team in violent street brawl

SOME mothers will do anything to protect their children, and for Nicole Ward that meant joining in on a wild and violent street brawl.

Nicole Ward, 40, and her two daughters Tameka-Kaye Ward, 22, and Jessica Fay Robinson, 20 who is also a mother were co-accused in Roma District court on Tuesday, facing a variety of charges, including assault and supplying drugs.

'Absolutely disgusting:' man assaulted girlfriend and mother

A MAN whose actions towards his girlfriend and mother were described as "absolutely disgusting" by a Magistrate has been trying to turn his life around to be a better partner and father.

The defendant, 24 pleaded guilty to one charge of contravening a domestic violence order and three breaches of bail conditions in Roma Magistrates Court on November 26.

