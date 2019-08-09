Menu
GEDI PROGRAM: Dr Terry George, Dr Bellice Olima, Peta Jamieson and Fleur Myers outside Bundaberg Hospital.
$1.5 million boost eases hospital arrivals

Zachary O'Brien
9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is set to receive recurrent annual funding of almost $1.5million as part of the most recent state budget.

The money will go toward providing a crucial new service, the Geriatric Emergency Department Intervention service, at Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg hospitals.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chair Peta Jamieson said the service was a priority to support an ageing population.

"Wide Bay has a higher proportion of people aged over 65 than the statewide average - which is only projected to grow in the decades to come - and this is why our health service has to respond to the needs of this cohort of patients,” Ms Jamieson said.

"What it means is ultimately the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service continuing to look at how we can provide that best quality care to our ageing and frail population when they first enter our emergency department,” Ms Jamieson said.

She said she was acutely aware of the Wide Bay's ageing population, "In Wide Bay, it's 24 per cent, compared to Queensland's 15 per cent and we know that by 2032 that 24 per cent is going to grow to about 50 per cent.

"So for us we must think through how we're actually ensuring that our service delivery, our care for that frail and ageing population meets their needs, and that's what GEDI does.”

Consultant in emergency medicine and clinical lead for the GEDI program, Bellice Olima, was excited about the initiative addressing the problems of elderly patients.

"We're aware there are increasing numbers coming to the emergency department but being elderly and frail we're getting patients with more complex problems,” Dr Olima said.

"Our aim is to make sure they actually have accelerated care when they come to the emergency department with sort of a front-loading assessment that allows us to ... address the medical problems.”

