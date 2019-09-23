15 awesome things to do this school holidays

Sam Kelly and Lalita Miller laze around enjoying the sunshine.

Sam Kelly and Lalita Miller laze around enjoying the sunshine. brian cassidy

THE school holidays are under way with plenty of events on offer this week to keep children and their parents entertained.

From waterslides to fishing competitions, music festivals and more, see a list of activities in Bundaberg this week:

Waterworld Central

BEAT the heat with Waterworld Central sliding into the Recreational Precinct until October 7.

Open daily from 10am-4pm, enjoy a day playing on inflatable slides and pools, and if you're daring, attempt the massive drop of the Dino Slide.

Tickets range from $25-$50, depending on slide access, an all-day pass is $50.

For more information, phone 0409 912 343 or head to www.waterworldcentral.com.au

Family Fishing Festival

PACK the boat and get ready to drop a line because the Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival starts today.

Hosted by the Baffle Creek Fishing Club, this competition will run all week.

Registration for senior is $35 and junior (under 16 years) $15.

The following species are only eligible to win prizes for at the festival and must be of legal length.

Prizes for each category will be awarded to both, junior and senior competitors: Barramundi, Bream, Cod (estuary), Flathead, Javelin (Grunter Bream), Mangrove Jack, Trevally, Whiting, Mud Crab.

Visit their website for more information: www.familyfishingfestival.com

Pottery class

BELLY Fire Pottery is running pottery classes for children over the school holidays at the Artisans 4670 studio.

Children can create pottery pieces to take home, all classes use natural or recycled products and have been designed for children.

Classes today are from 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm for children aged 9-16.

Costs is $25 a person.

Places are limited and bookings essential by contacting Kathy - 0432 508 813 or bellyfirepottery@gmail.com

Activity village

THE Secret Life of Pets 2: Activity Village will be held outside Kmart in Hinkler Central today from 11am-2pm.

This activity station will be running for five days in the first week of the holidays.

For more information about the sessions, phone 4152 9888.

Bundy Bowl

There is plenty to keep the family entertained at Bundy Bowl & Leisure Centre these school holidays.

From tenpin bowling, laser tag, dodgem cars, Wild Wild West Shootout, mini golf, a Giant Balloon Drop each day at noon with giveaways and escape rooms.

Bundy Bowl is at 17 Lester St and open from 10am until late.

Phone 4152 4334 or visit http://bundybowl.com.au/ for more information and holiday specials.

Snakes Downunder

IF YOU'RE looking to get out of Bundaberg for the day, Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo is open throughout the holidays and home to an array of animals.

See the meerkats, snakes, crocs, lizards, chameleons and more.

Gates open at 9.30am and close at 3pm, the zoo is closed on Wednesdays.

10am - Snake Show featuring pythons and some venomous snakes.

10.30am - Reptile handling.

10.50am - Koala talk.

11.45am - Venomous Snake Show featuring the top five most venomous snakes in the world.

12.30pm - Saltwater crocodile feeding and commentary.

1pm - Reptile handling.

Meerkat encounters available with prior booking 9.30am and 2pm.

For more information visit their Facebook page or phone 4126 3332.

Snakes Downunder Reptile Park & Zoo is at 51 Lucketts Road, Childers.

Exhibition opening

TAKE in the new exhibition featuring works by artists including Vida Lahey from the Dr Egmont Schmidt Memorial Collection.

Land examines the way that country continues to shape our understanding of place and identity in contemporary Australia.

The opening event will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 1pm at the Childers Arts Space, 72 Churchill Street.

This is a free event and all are welcome to attend.

Train rides

TAKE in the sights of the Bundaberg Botanic Garden from the train this school holidays.

The rides will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3.30pm at the venue on Mt Perry Rd. Adults cost is $5, school-aged children $2 and it's free for under-5s.

Music festival

THE Wolfe Brothers will headline the Burnett Heads Music Festival this Saturday alongside Mark Lavender, Wal Neilsen and young talented star Keely Sliwka Music.

Brought to you by the Lighthouse Hotel-Motel, The Lighthouse Festival and Burnett Heads Progress & Sports Association, tickets are on sale at burnettheadsmusic.conferenceonline.com.au

To be held at 66 Zunker St, Burnett Heads, the festival will commence at 4pm and play live and loud through to 11.30pm.

Tickets can be bought on the gate.

Washi Tape Moon

HEAD down to the Gin Gin Library to delve into your creative side today.

There will be a workshop to create a moon using washi tape on black paper.

For more information phone Gin Gin Library on (07) 4130 4620.

This is a free activity for children 8 years and older, but a parent or guardian must remain with their child throughout.

Registration is required.

Scratch Board Solar System

THE Bundaberg Library will be a hub for children to get into art throughout the school holidays with a scratch board solar system activity on Tuesday.

Scratch your solar system design out of a special cardboard scratch board.

For more information phone Bundaberg Library on 4130 4140.

Registration is required for this is a free activity for children 6 years and older.

A parent or guardian must remain with their child throughout this event.

Make a rocket ship

IF AVIATION is an interest of your child's, take the children along to the Hinkler Hall of Aviation for some rocket ship fun.

The workshop at the hall will see children create their very own rocket planter.

This event will be held on Wednesday, September 25 and October 2 from 9am to noon.

The Hinkler Hall of Aviation is in the Botanic Gardens, Mt Perry Road, North Bundaberg.

This is a free event.

Dreamcatchers

THE Hit 'n' Run Barista School Holiday Activities for this Wednesday will see dreamcatchers being created.

Join them for a morning in the Courtyard Cafe and make your very own unique dream catcher.

What better way to start the day than with arts and crafts for all ages. Decorate your dreamcatcher just how you like it and hang it in your room to catch your bad dreams, leaving only the good ones.

This will be held from 9am to noon on Wednesday, September 25.

Cost is $5 a child.

Oktoberfest at Riverfeast

SIT alongside the Burnett River and celebrate the traditional German Oktoberfest at RiverFeast.

Bert Kangler, the Bavarian brew master from Baffle Beer Brewery will be back serving a specially brewed Oktoberfest beer.

Traditional German food and a selection of German beers to whet the whistle will be available plus special entertainment all afternoon.

Grab a crew, grab a table and settle in on Sunday, September 29 from 11am.

For more information, head to the Riverfeast Facebook page.

The Merger

ENJOY a film at the Moncrieff this Sunday with Moncrieff Cinema Society presenting The Merger.

Screening from 2pm-3.45pm, all tickets are $10. For more information or tickets head to https://www.whatsonbundaberg.com.au.