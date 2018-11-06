$1.4m boost to Queensland jobs

FORTY new full-time jobs will be created by a funding injection for Queensland medical research institute QIMR Berghofer.

The State Government has given $1.4 million to the research centre to develop better treatments for patients with multiple sclerosis and some cancers, creating more biomedical jobs in Queensland.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the funding injection helped the institute to secure a deal with US biopharmaceutical company Atara Biotherapeutics to manufacture immunotherapies for clinical trials locally and in the United States and Europe.

"What this investment will mean is this great research institute will continue to lead the way internationally when it comes to immunotherapy," he said.

"It will create up to forty more new full time jobs all the way through to 2022

"So no matter who wins the Melbourne Cup today, Queensland has got the trifecta: medical innovation, more jobs and better healthcare for Queenslanders."

QIMR Berghofer co-ordinator of the Centre for Immunotherapy and Vaccine Development

Professor Rajiv Khanna said the funding would help them deliver the therapies to critically ill patients.

"Because that's where the need is today," he said.

"We are developing new treatments for cancer and auto-immune disease but there are patients waiting, not just in Brisbane, and this funding will allow us to deliver those breakthrough treatments to those patients."

He said immunotherapy was invaluable in terms of increasing a patient's quality of life.