$1.45M PROJECT: New school funded for Bundaberg

A NEW school for students disengaged from mainstream schooling in Bundaberg will be the first regional site of a successful Brisbane initiative.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has announced the YMCA Vocational School would be established in Kepnock thanks to a government grant.

“The Australian Government will provide $1,450,000 towards the project through the Capital Grants Program, which provides funding for non-government schools to improve capital infrastructure,” he said.

“Existing YMCA facilities in Quinn St, Kepnock, will be refurbished to provide a new staff workroom, office and meeting rooms, as well as flexible learning areas for students, a hospitality training room, other essential facilities such as a reception area and multipurpose hall.

“The project will also include the construction of four new general learning areas, a flexible learning area, media arts rooms, a digital and design laboratory and a store room.”

“There are seven YMCA Vocational Schools in Brisbane, which the Kepnock school will be modelled on. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the new facility will have on students and our community.”

YMCA Social Impact group manager Gary Adsett said YMCA Brisbane has been working alongside YMCA Bundaberg and local stakeholders, including local high schools, to provide an alternative education option for students in Years 10 to 12.

“Discussions on establishing a Vocational School in Bundaberg have been ongoing since March 2019 and there has been a lot of support from the local high schools,” he said.

“There are a range of reasons why some young people have barriers to education, and often it’s through no fault of their own. YMCA Vocational Schools give these students a different type of school setting to get them engaged again.”

Students who are disengaged, or at risk of disengaging from high school, can attend a YMCA Vocational School, which is a special assistance school.

Mr Adsett said it is hoped that the YMCA Vocational School in Kepnock will be opened in January 2022.

