$142k for veterans' support centre

BUNDABERG veterans will soon have a new Veterans' Support Centre and support hub thanks to a $140,000 grant from the State Government.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson announced the RSL Bundaberg Sub-Branch had been awarded $142,340 in round two of the Dignity First Fund.

The RSL Sub-Branch will expand to a new building on Takalvan St, the home of the former Oriental Pearl Restaurant, which has been vacant for years.

"The upgrade will include interior renovations, installation of a commercial kitchen, air conditioning, lighting, carpets, blinds, tiles and white goods,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Our defence forces personnel give up so much in support of our community, so I am very glad to see the Palaszczuk Government working with our community to support them in return.”