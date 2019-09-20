Menu
She said she had a knife because she was "crabbing out" from ice.
14-year-old ice addict admits armed robbery

Peter Hardwick
by
20th Sep 2019 5:30 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
A 14-YEAR-OLD ice addict who pulled a knife on a Toowoomba shop assistant after stealing a pair of shoes has been placed on probation.

The girl had gone to a Grand Central shoe shop with an older female friend on May 14 and had been trying on expensive pairs of shoes, the Children's Court of Queensland at Toowoomba heard.

When she walked out of the shop wearing the shoes, the shop assistant followed her and she had run off.

When the shop assistant caught up with the girl, she pulled a knife on her and threatened to stab her, Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie told the court.

The teenager then ran away again but the shop assistant again chased after her, catching her in a food court area where the girl threatened again to stab her.

However, security and police stepped in and the teenager was arrested.

She told police she had used methylamphetamine earlier that day and had the knife because she was "crabbing out", a slang term for suffering paranoia, Ms Petrie said.

The girl, who as a juvenile cannot be named, pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Her barrister David Jones said his client actually had insight into her offending and had wept when he had her read the complainant woman's victim impact statement.

His client, now 15, had endured a difficult childhood and had started using ice from age 11, he said.

However, she instructed that she had been clean of drugs for five to six weeks, Mr Jones submitted.

The girl was willing to participate in a Restorative Justice Conference in which the offender meets with the victim, however, the court heard the victim was not interested in meeting with her.

Judge Debra Richards ordered the girl take part in a Restorative Justice Conference and placed her on 12 months probation but ordered the conviction not be recorded.

