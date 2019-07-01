14 things to do these holidays

FAMILY HOLIDAY FUN: The Welagedara and De Silva families enjoying their outing on the Australian Sugar Cane Railway in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

FAMILY HOLIDAY FUN: The Welagedara and De Silva families enjoying their outing on the Australian Sugar Cane Railway in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. Mike Knott BUN040718HOLIDAY13

THE June-July school holidays are in full swing and there's plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained in Bundaberg.

Here is a list of what's happen in the region this week:

Football clinic

Brothers Aston Villa is hosting a Winter Football Clinic this week at Martens Oval from 9am-3pm with Shaun Teale and Mark Lillis.

The clinic will consist of skills, drills and matches for players of all abilities.

To register and for more details visit www.bavfootball.org.au

The clinic will run from July 1-5.

Pottery program

Get creative today with Di Stirling Pottery's children's pottery holiday program.

Held from from 10am-12.30pm today until Friday, your child can learn how to mold clay and craft your own masterpiece.

Cost is $35 pp and booking is essential, phone 0400 145 093 to secure your spot.

Di Stirling Pottery is at 42 Durdins Road, Bargara.

Baking fun

Holiday fun is back at Hinkler Central with the Cookie's Bakery Activity Centre.

This is a free event from 11am-2pm outside of Kmart.

For more phone 4152 9888.

Snow slime

The Hit 'N' Run Barista has your school holiday fun covered this morning with their making snow slime activity from 9am-2pm.

It is $5 to join in on the messy slime fun, bookings are appreciated.

Phone 0422 428 798 for more. The Hit 'N' Run Barista is at 1a-a Scotland St.

Music Stick

Tomorrow at the Bundaberg Library there will be a free Music Stick creation program from 10am-11am for 2-8 year old.

Bookings are required, for more information phone 4130 4140.

Robotics and coding

The Gin Gin Library is holding a robotics and coding fun session today from 9.30-10.30am.

This free event is for 5-8 year olds to try the Osmo kits and learn about robotics.

Bookings are required, phone 4130 4620 for more.

Bundy Bowl

If you can't decide on just one thing to do, Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre has you covered. From ten-pin bowling to dodgem cars, laser tag, escape rooms, mini golf and arcade games, there's plenty to keep the kids occupied these school holidays.

Bundy Bowl is open from 8.45am-9pm Monday to Thursday, 8.45am-10pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-9pm on Sunday.

For more information phone 4152 4334.

Hinkler Hall

On Wednesday from 9am to noon the Hinkler Hlal of Aviation will be hosting paper plane workshop for free.

All materials will be supplied, for more details phone 4130 4400.

Childers Library

Kick your imagination into overdrive this Wednesday at the Childers Library with their Love Bug school holiday activities.

Use recycled and new materials to creat your own love bug, this is a free event and booking is required.

For more phone 4130 4650.

Family Fun Day

Get your loved ones together and join in on the 2019 Flourish Family Fun Day and Welcome Baby Celebration at Boreham Park, Avenell St.

Held from 8.30am-12.30am on July 4, the theme this year is Our Superheroes.

There will also be rides, camel rides, face painting, arts and crafts and the Teddy Bears Parade.

For more details phone 1300 883 699.

AFL Camp

On Thursday from 9am-3pm there will be a Bundaberg School Holiday Camp hosted by AFL Queensland at the ATW grounds, 22 Clayton Road.

The camps are open to boys and girls aged 5 to 12 years and no experience is required.

Kids will have the opportunity to learn and test their football skills with fun games and activities conducted by experienced AFL Queensland staff and coaches.

For more information, contact Shaun at shaun.stone@afl.com.au

Snakes Downunder

Head down to Childers for the day and stop in at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo to see an range of animals from crocodiles to chameleons, meerkats, snakes, kolas, various types of lizards and more.

The popular zoo is open from 9.30am-3pm Thursday to Tuesday and closed Wednesday.

Snakes Downunder is on 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers. For more phone 4126 3332.

Mary Poppins

If you're looking to get out of Bundy for the day, the Mary Poppins Festival 2019 park event is on Saturday from 10am-4pm in Queens Park, Maryborough.

There will be plenty of activities and entertainment throughout the day.

Visit www.marypoppinsfestival.com.au for more details.

Brass in the Bandstand

Enjoy a bit of free local music at Alexandra Park with the Bundaberg Municipal Band at the rotunda, for a family friendly concert.

Held from 2-3pm on Sunday, July 7, bring a seat, your friends and some refreshments.