14 THINGS TO DO: No weekend plans? Check out our list

LIVING IN PARADISE: Paradise Markets in Bargara is on every Sunday.

WHILE a shower or two is set to hit the coast this weekend, there is still plenty to do around Bundaberg. Here are just some of the events on our list:

SATURDAY:

A Night with Mimi

When: Saturday at 5:30pm.

Where: Rowers on the River Restaurant and Function Centre - 2 Toonburra St Bundaberg.

What: A special event featuring live entertainment, auctions, raffles and great food.

All proceeds go to the Little Miss Mimi Trust Fund to help with physical therapy and health costs.

Ticket holders will received a two-course meal with dinner and dessert.

To secure a place, phone Rod Howard on 0435 935 060 or Mattea Howard 0478 009 472.

Cost: $55 - adults / $20 - children under 12.

Basketball - Bundy vs Mackay (Round 3)

When: Saturday at 5pm (Bundy Bears) and 7pm (Autobarn Bulls).

Where: Bundaberg Basketball - 3 Flint St, Bundaberg South.

What: Third round of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup featuring the Bundy Bears and Autobarn Bulls and Bears versing Mackay Meteors and Meteorettes.

The canteen and bar will remain open.

Purchase tickets by clicking here.

Cost: Adults - $6.36 / Children aged five to 17 - $3.36.

Derek Bretag Memorial Challenge

When: Saturday at 8am.

Where: Sandy Hook Ski Club - Branyan Drive, Bundaberg.

What: All water ski participants must be members of the Sandy Hook Ski Club and speed is limited to 45mph.

A presentation dinner will follow this event.

For more information, phone 0432 495 672.

Roller Disco by the Beach

When: Saturday at 3pm.

Where: Nielsen Park skate rink - Fred Courtice Avenue, Bargara.

What: Roll and dance while listening to music.

Please note that this is a community run event and the Rum City Derby Dolls are only supporting the event and assisting with the promotion of the event.

Skaters are skating at their own risk and are encouraged to join as a community initiative to socialise, exercise, and meet new like-minded people.

KEEP ROLLING: Enjoy a day full of skating, dancing and meeting others at a community event hosted by the Rum City Derby Dolls. Picture- Nicole Cleary

JP Training Course

When: Saturday at 8.30am.

Where: Queensland Justices Association Bundaberg - 78 Woongarra St, Bundaberg.

What: Training course to qualify a Justice of the Peace will be held over three consecutive Saturdays.

Morning tea will be provided.

Classroom course details and cost can be found on the QJA website where you must enrol into the course.

For more information and pricing, click here.

Cost: Varies.

Aroma Yoga Feature Class

When: Saturday at 3pm.

Where: Happiness Yoga - Shop 12, 15 See St, Bargara.

What: Hosted by Shree Dharma Wellness, aroma yoga combines and intensifies the holistic effect of two pure and natural teachings - yoga and aromatherapy using essential oils.

Designed to cleanse, heal and balance the body, mind and emotions, the therapeutic grade essential oils and yoga are a powerful combination for creating increased health and wellbeing.

The session may assist with physical pain, improved digestion, sleep, mental clarity, focus, anxiety, depression and strengthened body-mind connection.

All mats and oils are provided.

Click here to secure your spot.

Cost: $25.00.

Digital Art Workshop

When: Saturday at 11am.

Where: Escape Arts Studio - 44 Princess St, Bundaberg.

What: Enjoy a 10-week digital art course with an hour-long lesson each week and learn to produce three artworks.

The instructor will be using program Krita for the workshop, with free and easy software available to download online.

Please bring a laptop or tablet and all other resources will be supplied.

To book, click here.

Inquiries and bookings to 0466 744 484 or escapegrid.com.au/studio

Cost: $150.

OUT AND ABOUT: The Bundaberg Four-Wheel Drive Club recently put in a mammoth effort on Clean Up Australia Day, filling a skip bin up with rubbish.

Great Barrier Reef Clean-up

When: Saturday at 8.30am.

Where: Esplanade, Innes Park.

What: Hosted by ReefClean and Tangaroa Blue, all citizen scientists, schools, community groups and ocean lovers are welcome to attend a clean-up day at Innes Park.

The clean-up data you collect will help to track litter to its source and prevent it from entering the waste stream and harming the Great Barrier Reef.

To register and view our other events, click here.

Cost: free.

RSPCA Cupcake Day

When: Saturday at 9am.

Where: Hinkler Central Shopping Centre - 16 Maryborough St, Bundaberg.

What: Join RSPCA Bundaberg at the Hinkler Central for RSPCA Cupcake Day.

The team have been busy baking up a storm and there will be plenty of sweet treats available on the day raising much needed funds for all creatures great and small.

If you don't have a sweet tooth and would still like to contribute, donations are still welcome on the day or after the event.

For more information, click here.

YUM: Just 12 weeks old, Australian cattle dog puppies Cherry and Jasper sniff out a few tasty cupcakes.

Brush Party

When: Saturday at 5.30pm.

Where: HSG At The Gardens - Cnr Pennys Ln & Gorlicks Rd, Bundaberg.

What: Prepare for a night of laughter, painting and a drink or two, at the beautiful HSG at the Gardens.

Led by talented and multi award-winning artist Vanessa Allegra, the class will take you through a step-by-step course to creating your own painting masterpiece.

Tickets include drinks, nibbles, materials and tuition.

For more information, email admin@brushparty.com.au or click here.

Cost: $59.95.

SUNDAY:

Womens Aussie rules (Game 1)

When: Sunday at 3pm.

Where: St Luke's Anglican School - 4 Mezger St, Kalkie.

What: Hosted by The Kookaburras, this session is open to all adult and teenage women who would like to come and have some fun playing social Aussie rules.

No experience is necessary and rules have been modified to make sure everyone has fun, with no tackling.

Cost: Free

SOCIAL GAME: Local women of all ages are encouraged to come along for a kick around and have some fun playing social AFL.

Make A Wish Charity Day

When: Sunday at 9am.

Where: Bundaberg Indoor Sports Centre - 29 Bolewski St, Avoca.

What: The annual Make A Wish charity day is on with games of social netball and cricket.

While registrations have closed to nominate your own team, come along to show your support and cheer others on.

Paradise Markets

When: Sunday at 8am.

Where: 100 Hughes Rd, Bargara.

What: Markets are back in full swing and Paradise Markets aims to showcase some of the region's best makers.

For as long as she can remember Charmaine Martin has dreamt of owning her own shop, but as years went on and life got in the way, she never had the chance to fulfil this desire.

But the Bargara local is satisfied with the next best thing and with the help of her sister Lorraine Haines, the pair have started Paradise Markets, a weekly event to celebrate all things handmade.

From garden ornaments, plants and macramé creations to crocheted covers for containers, hand towels and even real estate agents, there is a stall for everyone.

Cost: free.

BRIGHT IDEA: Lorraine Haines and Charmaine Martin who started Bargara’s Paradise Markets.

Smoked Meat Luncheon and live Music

When: Sunday at 11am.

Where: HSG At The Gardens - 57 Gorlicks Rd, Branyan.

What: Enjoy a smoked meat cook up with Mick from Burnt Magpies Barbecue.

Peter Sajko will also be performing live from 11.30am.

The menu will include:

Smoked beef brisket burgers - $19

Smoked lamb burger - $19

Pulled pork burger - $19

Three meat plate with slaw, chicken nibbles and a popper - $30.

Three chicken nibbles - $6.

Single poppers - $3 or two poppers - $5.

For more information or to make a booking, phone 4303 7711.