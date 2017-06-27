25°
14 school holiday boredom busters

Mikayla Haupt
| 27th Jun 2017 5:29 PM
Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen assists Jai Paulsen during a school holiday workshop.In the foreground Lyla Cameron does a backbend.
1. Spineless bookclub

What: Loads of fun is to be had with activities ranging from colouring in, crafts and reading followed by the screening of The Lorax.

When: From 9am, movie starts at 10am.

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Contact: 4130 4100

Cost: $8

2. Bundy Bowl

What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl & Leisure Centre these school holidays. From ten pin bowling, laser tag, dodgem cars, Wild Wild West Shootout, mini golf, a Giant Balloon Drops each day at 12 noon with giveaways and more.

When: 10am until late

Where: 17 Lester St

Contact: 4152 4334

Cost: Visit www.bundabowl.com.au or call the centre for holiday specials.

 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: From Left: Cyarah Delamare, Kathy Pike, Brooklyn Delamare, Peter McElligott, Sakari Bonett and Willow Bonett preparing for Bundy and Bowl and Leisure Centre's 21st birthday celebrations.
3. Musical theatre workshop

What: A week of exploring drama, singing and performance skills. Participants will work with artists & mentors to produce a piece of musical theatre for friends and family in a fantastic performance of The Tales of Dr. Seuss to close the week. There is an option to attend our 3 day Dramashop or 2 Day Musical theatre Singshop separately. A performance will be held at Riverfeast Bundaberg on Saturday from 2pm. This performance will include all of our acts from our various holiday workshops from musical theatre to vocal acts.

When:9am-noon

Where: Bundaberg Academy of the Arts

Contact: 0428 651 447

Cost: $60 - $120

4. Pottery classes

What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.

Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara

When: 9.30am

Contact: 0400 145 093

Cost: $20

 

5. Aerial workshop

What: Aerial Arts Academy is hosting a three day kids workshop open to ages 4-10 years. Activities include: dance, acrobatics, craft, antigravity fitness, games, dress up's and singing.

Where: 87 Targo St, Bundaberg

When: 9am-noon

Contact: +61488 481 787

Cost: $79.50

6. Song writing and recording workshop

What: The adventure begins with you putting pen to paper, turning words into a song and your song into your very own CD single. Local songwriter and performer Matthew Barker will guide you from songwriter to recording artist. While singing coach Natalie Greer will guide you safely through various vocal techniques and Blair Warwick will be ready to 'Record your moment in time'.

Where: BTR Performing Arts Academy, 54 Woongarra St

When: 9am-noon

Contact: 4151 4144

Cost: $269 (early bird) $300

 

7. Train rides

What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Where: Botanic Gardens

When: 10am-3.30pm

Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html

Cost: Adults $4, School aged $1, under 5's free, Family $10

8. Hinkler Central

What: Hinkler Central School holiday activities are back again with the Ultimate Lego Play Zone

Where:Outside Kmart.

When: 11am-2pm

Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au/

Cost: Free

9. Stockland Sugarland

What: Nick Jr's Paw Patrol show

Where: Outside Woolworths

When: 11am and 1pm daily

Contact: 074152 5788

Cost: Free

What: Meet the PAW Patrol gang

Where: Foodcourt

When: Noon daily

Contact: 074152 5788

Cost: Free

10. Cafe Crafts

What: Kids can turn junk mail into beautiful paper bowls with many uses at Take the Plunge Cafe. Spend a morning rolling, folding, flattening and gluing paper to end with an amazing and fun creation. Two hour workshop includes morning tea (juice & cookies).

Where: 17 Electra St

When: 9.30-11.30am

Contact: 0468 855 449.

Cost: $12pp

 

11. Food workshop

What: Community Lifestyle Support are hosting the Feed Me - Interactive Kids Food Awareness Workshop. Kids will be exposed to many sensory experiences to help develop their awareness and familiarity with food. The workshop will focus on food types, textures, colours, shapes, sizes, smells, tastes and sounds.

Where: Community Lifestyle Support, Ashfield Rd

When: Noon-1pm

Contact: 4159 3077

Cost: $20pp

 

12. Childers Library

What: Childers Library School Holiday Activities will be on again with today being 'make your own penguin friend' activity for kids aged 2-8 years.

Where: Childers Library

When: 10.30am

Contact: 4130 4650

Cost: Free

13. Avoca program

What: Kids Games Holiday Program is in Bundaberg for the holidays, bringing games for kids aged Prep-Year 6.

Where: Bundaberg Church of Christ, 76 Twyford St

When: 9am-3pm

Contact: 0414 297 171

Cost: $12 a day or $55 for the week

 

14. On the Green

What: Drop-in for a game of lawn bowls. A family friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.

Where: Burnett Bowls Club

When: 10am-5pm

Contact: 4151 4217

Cost: $5pp

