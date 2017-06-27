14 school holiday boredom busters

1. Spineless bookclub
What: Loads of fun is to be had with activities ranging from colouring in, crafts and reading followed by the screening of The Lorax.
When: From 9am, movie starts at 10am.
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Contact: 4130 4100
Cost: $8
2. Bundy Bowl
What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl & Leisure Centre these school holidays. From ten pin bowling, laser tag, dodgem cars, Wild Wild West Shootout, mini golf, a Giant Balloon Drops each day at 12 noon with giveaways and more.
When: 10am until late
Where: 17 Lester St
Contact: 4152 4334
Cost: Visit www.bundabowl.com.au or call the centre for holiday specials.
3. Musical theatre workshop
What: A week of exploring drama, singing and performance skills. Participants will work with artists & mentors to produce a piece of musical theatre for friends and family in a fantastic performance of The Tales of Dr. Seuss to close the week. There is an option to attend our 3 day Dramashop or 2 Day Musical theatre Singshop separately. A performance will be held at Riverfeast Bundaberg on Saturday from 2pm. This performance will include all of our acts from our various holiday workshops from musical theatre to vocal acts.
When:9am-noon
Where: Bundaberg Academy of the Arts
Contact: 0428 651 447
Cost: $60 - $120
4. Pottery classes
What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.
Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara
When: 9.30am
Contact: 0400 145 093
Cost: $20
5. Aerial workshop
What: Aerial Arts Academy is hosting a three day kids workshop open to ages 4-10 years. Activities include: dance, acrobatics, craft, antigravity fitness, games, dress up's and singing.
Where: 87 Targo St, Bundaberg
When: 9am-noon
Contact: +61488 481 787
Cost: $79.50
6. Song writing and recording workshop
What: The adventure begins with you putting pen to paper, turning words into a song and your song into your very own CD single. Local songwriter and performer Matthew Barker will guide you from songwriter to recording artist. While singing coach Natalie Greer will guide you safely through various vocal techniques and Blair Warwick will be ready to 'Record your moment in time'.
Where: BTR Performing Arts Academy, 54 Woongarra St
When: 9am-noon
Contact: 4151 4144
Cost: $269 (early bird) $300
7. Train rides
What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability friendly and wheelchair accessible.
Where: Botanic Gardens
When: 10am-3.30pm
Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html
Cost: Adults $4, School aged $1, under 5's free, Family $10
8. Hinkler Central
What: Hinkler Central School holiday activities are back again with the Ultimate Lego Play Zone
Where:Outside Kmart.
When: 11am-2pm
Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au/
Cost: Free
9. Stockland Sugarland
What: Nick Jr's Paw Patrol show
Where: Outside Woolworths
When: 11am and 1pm daily
Contact: 074152 5788
Cost: Free
What: Meet the PAW Patrol gang
Where: Foodcourt
When: Noon daily
Contact: 074152 5788
Cost: Free
10. Cafe Crafts
What: Kids can turn junk mail into beautiful paper bowls with many uses at Take the Plunge Cafe. Spend a morning rolling, folding, flattening and gluing paper to end with an amazing and fun creation. Two hour workshop includes morning tea (juice & cookies).
Where: 17 Electra St
When: 9.30-11.30am
Contact: 0468 855 449.
Cost: $12pp
11. Food workshop
What: Community Lifestyle Support are hosting the Feed Me - Interactive Kids Food Awareness Workshop. Kids will be exposed to many sensory experiences to help develop their awareness and familiarity with food. The workshop will focus on food types, textures, colours, shapes, sizes, smells, tastes and sounds.
Where: Community Lifestyle Support, Ashfield Rd
When: Noon-1pm
Contact: 4159 3077
Cost: $20pp
12. Childers Library
What: Childers Library School Holiday Activities will be on again with today being 'make your own penguin friend' activity for kids aged 2-8 years.
Where: Childers Library
When: 10.30am
Contact: 4130 4650
Cost: Free
13. Avoca program
What: Kids Games Holiday Program is in Bundaberg for the holidays, bringing games for kids aged Prep-Year 6.
Where: Bundaberg Church of Christ, 76 Twyford St
When: 9am-3pm
Contact: 0414 297 171
Cost: $12 a day or $55 for the week
14. On the Green
What: Drop-in for a game of lawn bowls. A family friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.
Where: Burnett Bowls Club
When: 10am-5pm
Contact: 4151 4217
Cost: $5pp