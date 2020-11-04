Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are urging members of the public who may have information in relation to these matters, to call Agnes Water Police Station on 4899 4000. Photo: (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Police are urging members of the public who may have information in relation to these matters, to call Agnes Water Police Station on 4899 4000. Photo: (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
News

14 COUNTS: Man, 66, charged over string of sexual offences

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
4th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a 66-year-old Agnes Water man in relation to a string of sexual offences that occurred since 2015.

An investigation started in August 2020 after several people contacted local police to report acts of indecent behaviour at several public areas.

"It will be alleged that the offences were committed on and around beaches in the Agnes Water area between 2015 and October 2020," a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The man has been charged with three counts of unlawful stalking, seven counts of indecent act in any place to which the public have access and four counts of wilful exposure.

He is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.

Police are urging members of the public who may have information in relation to these matters, to call Agnes Water Police Station on 4899 4000 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police thanked the public with their assistance to date.

More Stories

agnes water police sexual offences
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FRESH CHALLENGE: Top hotel chef joins WBHHS team

        Premium Content FRESH CHALLENGE: Top hotel chef joins WBHHS team

        News He’s headed the kitchen at the Palazzo Versace and worked in London’s top-end restaurants – now he’s set himself a new challenge in hospital kitchens.

        Reef resilience: Community’s opportunity for positive change

        Premium Content Reef resilience: Community’s opportunity for positive change

        Life Here’s how you can help BMRG develop a community reef action plan

        How boy's flu-like symptoms turned sinister

        Premium Content How boy's flu-like symptoms turned sinister

        News THEODORE ‘Bee’ Barnes was just four years old when he came down with flu-like...

        Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria

        Premium Content Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria

        Health Eight active cases in Qld as NSW reveals date to open to Victoria