14 COUNTS: Man, 66, charged over string of sexual offences

Police have charged a 66-year-old Agnes Water man in relation to a string of sexual offences that occurred since 2015.

An investigation started in August 2020 after several people contacted local police to report acts of indecent behaviour at several public areas.

"It will be alleged that the offences were committed on and around beaches in the Agnes Water area between 2015 and October 2020," a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.

"The man has been charged with three counts of unlawful stalking, seven counts of indecent act in any place to which the public have access and four counts of wilful exposure.

He is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.

Police are urging members of the public who may have information in relation to these matters, to call Agnes Water Police Station on 4899 4000 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police thanked the public with their assistance to date.