14 campuses being assessed for flashing school zone signs

TOO SLOW: David Batt MP is far from thrilled at the rate flashing school zone lights are being installed. Contributed

STATE Member for Bundaberg David Batt has taken a swing at the Labor Government after it was revealed installing flashing signs at all of the region's schools could take years.

In a Question on Notice Mr Batt tabled in Parliament last month, the MP asked Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey whether Labor would commit to installing flashing school zone signs around schools in the Bundaberg electorate.

In his answer, tabled on June 15, Mr Bailey said the State Member would "be pleased to know that 22 of the 38 eligible school zones (over 60 per cent) in the Bundaberg electorate have had flashing school zone signs installed”.

"The latest school zone to have flashing school zone signs installed in the Bundaberg electorate was the George Street school zone, outside St Patrick's Catholic Primary School. This happened on 22 February 2018.”

Currently, fourteen more zones in the Bundaberg electorate are being considered for signage upgrades, with the annual assessment process for 2018-2019 round of the flashing school zone sign program well under way.

"The program has been extended to install signs at a further 300 school zones from 2018-19 to 2020-21, at a rate of 100 per year,” Mr Bailey said.

He said once the next 100 top priority school zone sites for flashing signs were determined and approved, the schools' respective principals would be notified.

But Mr Batt said the timeline Mr Bailey had provided in his answer made it clear the Labor Government wasn't in any hurry to ensure the safety of Bundaberg kids, pedestrians or motorists.

"There are 2200 school zones in Queensland without lights, and according to the Minister, Labor is installing lights at a rate of 100 schools per year. At this rate, it will be another 22 years before every school in Queensland has flashing lights, that's a huge timeframe for an investment of approximately $77 million,” Mr Batt said.

"Labor has their priorities wrong.”

To date, over 3000 school zones at about 1700 Queensland schools have flashing school zone signs, which are effective in alerting motorists to the fact there is a school zone, which encourages reduced vehicle speeds through the zones.

School zones are selected for the program based on an annual detailed risk analysis, carried out by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.