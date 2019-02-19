14 break-ins reported in Bargara in 'abnormal' crime wave

THEFT: Rennay Toms lost her wallet and $100 when a thief struck her car.

THERE have been more burglaries and break and enters reported in Bargara over the weekend, than there have been for the entire month of February so far.

A spate of 14 crimes have been reported to local police from Saturday 16 to Monday 18 - with residents across the seaside suburb waking up to items missing from their vehicles.

While some have lost only small items such as loose change, sunglasses and purses, others have been left reeling with the loss of more valuable and sentimental items.

Senior constable Darlene Webb said one unfortunate local lost $9,000 worth of jewellery when determined thieves targeted their car.

"They (thieves) took diamond earrings, a pearl bracelet, pearl necklace and a black diamond ring,” Sen const Webb said.

"As far as the car thefts go, others have lost money, cards, wallets, licences, alcohol and binoculars.”

She said the sheer number of break-ins was "not regular for Bargara at all”.

For one Bargara mum Rennay Toms, Sunday night offered a harsh trip back to reality, after waking up to the news her car had been broken in to and her wallet had been stolen.

"I got a knock on my door at 7am and it was my next-door neighbour, and he said 'my car got broken into, what about you?',” Mrs Toms said.

"I unlocked the (car) door and the glove-box had been opened with all the stuff ruffled around, and the middle console as well.

"Unfortunately the one time I left my wallet in there it was taken ... that one day.”

Mrs Toms's wallet had $100 inside, which she said was supposed to go toward paying for her kids' soccer fees for the semester.

Sen const Webb said this was a timely reminder for locals to "lock it or lose it”.

"Just lock your car ... they are opportunists trying doors and having a look,” Sen const Webb said.

"They're looking for the quickest fix.

" If it is locked they move on. We cannot stress enough the importance of being able to keep your belongings secure and out of sight.”