13m catamaran rescued by Bundy's VMR

RESCUE: Bundaberg VMR were back on the water performing another lengthy rescue yesterday.

TWO people on board a catamaran can thank the Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue for their safe harbour in Burnett Heads.

The duty skipper was alerted just after 8am on Tuesday for a potential activation involving an overseas yacht with engine and rigging difficulties enroute from Noumea.

After some time the crew were able to establish that the vessel could not use its mainsail, had lost the use of one engine and could not make way towards Burnett Heads against the 20-25 knot S-SE wind.

Bundaberg VMR rescue: Two people on board a catamaran can thank the Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue for their safe harbour in Burnett Heads.

Bundaberg VMR's Graham Kingston said with a strong wind warning prevailed for local waters a risk assessment was done before taking to the water.

"We decided that we could handle it, but there were definitely some big waves out there,” Mr Kingston said.

The Bundy Rescue 2 departed to assist the 13m catamaran at 9.50am after difficulty in raising a crew after Sunday's 18 hour marathon.

VMR tow a catamaran: Bundy Rescue 2 back in action

"We managed to get a different crew together so only one man had to go back,” he said.

"I've always said it's a luck business - you can go weeks without having a single rescue and then there's weeks like this week where we've had several.

"There's no connection between this rescue and the last apart from the fact that they were both overseas yachts.”

The yacht was some 41 nm ENE of Burnett Heads and Bundy Rescue achieved 13-15 knots in the interception run in 2.5 to 3m seas.

The yacht was under a genoa sail only and unfortunately heading NNW meant the local crew had to do a bit of a run-down.

The tow was underway by 12.45pm for the 6.5 knot return to Burnett Heads.

RESCUE: Bundaberg VMR were back on the water performing another lengthy rescue yesterday.

The yacht was safely anchored in the Burnett River at 5.28pm.

Mr Kingston said he recommends local boaties do regular maintenance on their boats, have all the safety and emergency equipment and log on and off with the VMR base.

For more information visit www.vmrbundabergfishingclassic.com.au or their Facebook page.