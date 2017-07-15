24°
News

$13K STOLEN: Young mum rips off Bundy pub

Ross Irby
| 15th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
EASY MONEY: Ashlee Walker admitted to stealing amounts of $500 or $1000 when picking up the day's cash takings.
EASY MONEY: Ashlee Walker admitted to stealing amounts of $500 or $1000 when picking up the day's cash takings. Max Fleet BUN290413BET2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YOUNG mum stole $13,000 from poker machines at a Bundy pub to feed her gambling addiction.

Mother-of-two Ashlee Walker stole from the Young Australian Hotel for about 20 months while she worked there.

Walker, 29, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to stealing as a servant.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Walker committed the crimes between August 13, 2015, and March 10 this year.

He said the missing money totalled about $12,957.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Walker was employed in the gaming area when the hotel owners began to suspect they were losing money through theft.

The business operators began checking and noticed money missing from areas of the hotel Walker specifically worked in.

They confronted Walker about stealing money from poker machines and then CIB officers spoke to her.

Walker admitted to stealing amounts of $500 or $1000 when picking up the day's cash takings.

"She would attend other places and gamble the money. If she won she would replace the money," Snr Cnst Blunt said.

"She says it became easier and easier to steal as it was not noticed. She says the owners were very nice people, but she continued," he said.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Walker was not sure how much she stole during that time but when told it was $12,957 had said: "I'm not surprised - I did it a lot."

"She was remorseful and wept a lot in the police interview," he said.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said that while the offences were serious, probation was the most suitable penalty for Walker and that a conviction not be recorded because of future professional employment hopes.

Mr Dwyer said his client was married and receiving Centrelink benefits but had worked since she was 14.

Walker's parents had once owned a TAB and she grew up seeing people have big wins and developed an addiction, he said.

He said she had since "banned herself" from going to licensed premises and was getting gambling counselling.

Mr Dwyer said Walker would be affected by the court matter being reported in the NewsMail.

"She made a foolish decision, risking possible imprisonment," he said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said people went to jail for similar offences committed by people in positions of trust.

Ms Merrin said she would not jail Walker but, when looking at the objective seriousness of the offending, she was struggling to decide whether a conviction should be recorded.

She adjourned the sentencing to give her more time to think the matter through, and look at Court of Appeal decisions on relevant cases.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg magistrates court gambling addiction poker machines pokies stealing as a servant young australian hotel

When will work begin on the ex-HMAS Tobruk?

When will work begin on the ex-HMAS Tobruk?

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has launched a scathing rebuke of the State Government regarding its handling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk project.

'Excuse me ... your pole is on fire'

TOLL ON POLE: Boundary St residents get a surprise knock at the door.

KNOCK, knock - who's there?

Repeat offender guilty of driving without licence

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Baumgart's licence had expired on May 12.

Struggling families to miss out $100 sport grant for honours

The previous provision of $100 for young members of local sporting clubs selected in a Bundaberg representative team has been deleted.

State and National grants of up to $500 to continue

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

What's on in Bundy tonight

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Obsession is the popular heavy metal song released by the five-man band, Day of Content.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 O/A $750,000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $349,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

Rare opportunity to purchase builders own delight

2 Green Valley Court, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 5 $510,000

A rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent property in a tranquil area. This beautiful architectural designed home was built by a local renowned builder for...

PET FRIENDLY SPACIOUS UNIT

43 Moncrieff Street, Walkervale 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Ideally situated in Walkervale sits this spacious low set brick unit that is part of a duplex. Being part of a duplex, you only have the same amount of people...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up and ready to buy in Ipswich

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!