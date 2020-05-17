$132k for a date with tennis stunner

A FAN has paid $132,000 for a dinner date with tennis star Eugenie Bouchard - with all the cash going to charity.

Bouchard, 26, auctioned off the package - which includes getting to watch her play - as part of the 'All In Challenge' in conjunction with American charity 15 Seconds of Fame.

Some 37 bids were placed in all, with offers starting at around $3700.

But no one could match the eye-watering amount put up by the unnamed winner.

The huge amount of cash stunned former world No 5 Bouchard.

"This... is insane... you guys are amazing!!!" she wrote.

A description of what the auction winner will get read: "Get more than your 15 seconds of fame with Genie Bouchard.

"The lucky winner and a guest will go to any tennis tournament of their choice. That's right, US Open, French Open, Wimbledon or the Australian Open - Genie has the airfare covered.

"Sit in the player's box next to Genie's team and coach while you cheer her on to victory.

"Enjoy a meal with the tennis star and even get a racket and sneakers signed by Genie herself."

Bouchard, who now sits a lowly 332 in the world rankings, is no stranger to going on a date with strangers.

She met up with a Twitter follower after losing a bet on the Super Bowl back in 2017.

And the Canadian star enjoyed it so much she even arranged a second meet-up with the lucky John Goehrke.

More recently, Bouchard claimed isolating would be a lot more "fun with a boyfriend".

Sure enough she was flooded with offers from fans willing to help her out with that.