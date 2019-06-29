130kg weight loss: Bundy man's gutsy journey to dream job

DREAM REALISED: Sarah and Drew Weiss on their wedding day in 2004 and now after life-changing gastric-sleeve surgery.

DREAM REALISED: Sarah and Drew Weiss on their wedding day in 2004 and now after life-changing gastric-sleeve surgery. Contributed

BUNDABERG registered nurse Drew Weiss has achieved his dream of becoming a firefighter, after losing a massive 130kg through life-changing surgery.

The journey wasn't easy, but Mr Weiss is now ready to share the ups and downs of his life that once seemed like it had spiralled out of control.

Born in Bundaberg in the 70s, Mr Weiss was not the typical child. At the age of three he started to limp and his hips became sore.

He was diagnosed with a rare childhood disease that affects hips, called Perthes Disease.

At the time the only treatment was to be placed in a frame in the shape of a capital A to separate his legs. He was in the frame until he was eight.

After finishing Year 10 Mr Weiss moved to Townsville to try to find employment and some years later he met and married Sarah.

"I pretty much left Bundaberg and became a slob,” Mr Weiss said openly.

"Two decades of bad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyle crept on.”

After marrying, the couple both became registered nurses and pursued careers in the health industry.

"We went to James Cook University together and completed a Bachelor of Nursing Science,” Mr Weiss said.

But as their weights continued to climb Mr Weiss became withdrawn from society and was ashamed in his nursing role as he weighed 200kg.

"At that size, I would stand at a patient's bedside and educate them about the importance of diet and exercise; it was clear I was not practising what I preached,” he said.

At his heaviest, Mr Weiss said, he weighed 230kg.

"If I was invited out I would first go and check out the location of the place and even see if it was suitable for a person my size.”

In 2017 he returned to the Bundaberg region to be closer to his family, following his sister Colleen's death from cancer the year before.

That's when he and Sarah made the decision that they needed to do something with their lives.

They decided to undergo what they say was not just life changing, but life-saving, gastric sleeve surgery, together.

After the weight-loss surgery, life wasn't easy. It took months before Mr Weiss could eat solid food and he had to change his approach to eating everything.

"It's a misconception the surgery is a quick-fix ... I had to change my mindset on everything I did,” he said.

Now two years later they are still losing weight, but the rate of weight loss has slowed down compared to the early days after surgery.

Hitting the gym five days a week for two-and-a-half-hour sessions, including running 5km every second day, he says exercise has become a new habit and he enjoys work as a community registered nurse.

Mr Weiss says he realised the weight-loss surgery had opened his eyes to the world of possibilities and earlier this month he underwent the auxiliary recruit training and education program with QFES to become an auxiliary firefighter.

DREAM REALISED: Drew Weiss was able to become a firefighter after losing more than 130kg through gastric sleeve surgery. Contributed

"I just never thought being a firefighter would be a possibility for me, it started out as rural firefighter and my interest grew,” he said.

"And now, I am never home. I'm always out and about doing something with the firies or friends.”

Bundaberg Regional Council's Bundaberg Now