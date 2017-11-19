Menu
$1300 in tools stolen from Coopers Hardware

The Bundaberg Court House.
The Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott
by Ross Irby

ALREADY in jail, a Bundaberg woman who is an admitted drug user has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of dollars worth of tools on two shopping trips at a local hardware store.

Appearing before Bundaberg Magistrates Court via video-link, Deborah Kaye Palmer, 47, pleaded guilty to a series of offences including possession of the dangerous drug methylamphetamine (ice) on September 22; and three counts of stealing after a previous conviction - including the tools and a bedspread.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said one theft of tools was valued at more than $700.

He said Palmer went to the Coopers Hardware at Electra St on August 2 and stole tools.

She returned on August 18 and stole a socket set.

She also stole perfume from a chemist on September 4, and a bedspread from Pillow Talk on September 12.

Sgt Burgess said when Palmer was taken into custody a very small amount of methylamphetamine was found.

Legal aid lawyer Nick Larter said Palmer's personal circumstances were well known to the Bundaberg court because of her previous appearances.

Mr Larter said that Palmer had a long-standing issue with drugs and housing.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Palmer stole $700 worth of tools then returned to the store and stole about $600 worth of tools while on a suspended jail sentence and parole at the time.

Palmer was sentenced to 12 months jail and her suspended sentence was activated, to be served concurrently.

A previous community service order, for stealing offences, was revoked and Palmer was resentenced to three months jail, also to be served concurrently.

Palmer will be eligible for parole on January 2.

Ms Merrin did not make an order for restitution, saying Palmer had no capacity to pay.

Topics:  buncourt coopers crime hardware

Bundaberg News Mail
