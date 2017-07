OVER THE LIMIT: McGowan told police he had drunk three or four beers.

ROGER McGowan was fined $1300 after pleading guilty to driving while more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

McGowan pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving at 7.25pm on June 19 with an alcohol reading of 0.164.

McGowan told police, who caught up with him in his driveway after receiving a tip-off, that he drank three or four beers.

Magistrate John Smith disqualified McGowan from driving for 16 months.