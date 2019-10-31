130+ tickets, drug drivers galore in road sting

A MASSIVE police operation in the North Burnett targeting traffic offences has just concluded, with officers issuing an astronomical number of tickets and charging motorists with dozens of offences.

Operation Romeo Script, which began on October 20 and concluded on Sunday, was the local iteration of a wider police operation targeting errant motorists.

It involved police from Gayndah, Mundubbera and Biggenden, as well as the Road Policing and Tactical Crime units from Maryborough, drug detectors from Brisbane and the Maryborough Patrol Group.

Mundubbera police sergeant Dan Clarke said at least 133 tickets were issued for a variety of infringements, including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, defective vehicles and driving while using a mobile phone, among others.

Statistics from the Tactical Crime unit have not been collated yet, so the number is likely higher.

In addition, 13 drug drivers were nabbed, as well as a motorist who failed to provide a saliva sample and was also charged with obstructing police.

Sgt Clarke said police were "not expecting to get that many" drug drivers.

"Driving on the road with drugs in your system is not acceptable," he said.

A drink driver was caught after returning a positive breath analysis in the general range.

Eight motorists were detected driving unregistered and uninsured vehicles, with the majority issued notices to appear in court.

14 motorists were stung for driving without a valid license, the majority of whom were also issued notices to appear.

Sgt Clarke said the operation was in response to a high number of recent crashes in the region and an upward trend of drink and drug drivers detected.

"We wanted to show a high visibility in the area to deter people from committing offences," he said.

"This is reminder to all road users not to be complacent, ensure you're planning your trips and being as safe as possible.