13-weeks pregnant and fighting fires: ‘I don’t care’
With danger ramping up across the state and fire conditions upgraded, a firefighter has revealed she will not be backing down from her duties despite being pregnant.
Katherine Robinson-Williams from NSW, who is 13 weeks pregnant, took to Instagram to say she will remain on duty and help battle the state's catastrophic bushfires.
"For all the females on the ground in NSW right now. We stand together, we stand proud. Yes I am a Firefighter. No I'm not a man. Yes I am a female, yes I am pregnant," Ms Robinson-Williams wrote.
"Yes I am going to the fires and yes I'll be alright. No I won't just stay behind. No I don't care if you don't like it."
She added: "This is my state in flames. I love my country, I love my mates and if that means I'm needed on the ground then I'll always make the way."
"As long as I am physically able to help I'll always work my best. As I'm a firefighter, just like all the rest."
The RFS and Ms Robinson-Williams have been contacted for comment.