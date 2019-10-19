1.3% rental vacancies: Fed up tenants lash out

RENTAL agencies in Bundaberg are dealing with abuse from tenants whose applications are repeatedly rejected for properties.

Senior property manager at CBD Realty Shelley Wicks said the frustrated tenants were taking out their anger on the agency.

“The tenants are getting frustrated, we told one applicant they were unsuccessful and we were sworn at,” Ms Wicks said.

“Along with the application you get the story as well, the applicants have often applied for so many rentals.

“When you hold an opening it is like applying for a job, we often have between 10 to 15 people applying.”

Ms Wicks said while rental applicants were struggling, it’s a different story for owners who were seeing a quick turn around when looking for tenants.

“There are lots of happy owners with the quick turnaround times, but it is bad because there are so many more inquiries then we have properties available.”

Principal licensee at CBD Realty Sharon Golding said applicants had been pushed into buying houses as the lack of rentals was making them desperate.

“At one viewing, six of the eight people at the viewing were wanting to rent but no rental availability was pushing them into buying,” Ms Golding said.

“In recent years there has definitely been more demand and less vacancies, people are getting frustrated.”

The Queensland Market Monitor found there had been a 1.8 per cent drop in Bundaberg rental vacancies in only three months.

The latest figures show the city’s rental vacancy rate fell to just 1.3 per cent as of June this year.